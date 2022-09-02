Newspaper icon
Active Super reaffirms commitment to regional members

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 2 SEP 2022   12:44PM

Home to more than 12% of its members, Active Super has opened a new office to service Newcastle and the Central Coast, with chief executive Phil Stockwell saying the importance of regional and rural New South Wales to the fund can't be downplayed.

The $13 billion fund celebrated the opening of its new office in Broadmeadow, Newcastle yesterday. In attendance were Stockwell, Active Super's chair and Newcastle resident Kyle Loades, and board members Gordon Brock and Declan Clausen who is also Newcastle's Deputy Lord Mayor. Representatives from the fund's employers also attended.

This marks the fifth office Active Super has had in Newcastle over more than 20 years and will be manned by four financial advisers and a client relationship manager.

Stockwell said the fund is committed to servicing its members and employers in regional areas, adding that maintaining a physical presence in the region is vital given how many of its 80,000 members call it home.

"It's about 12% of our membership and it's a vibrant, progressive and growing region and a good area for us," he said.

"One of the things that differentiates us as a fund is that we believe in servicing our members in regional areas in those regional areas, as opposed to servicing them from the city."

Newcastle is of particular importance to the fund as well, as it looks to support the region in transitioning away from mining and fossil fuels.

"Our members' investment horizons are very long and we're about investing in the future. A lot of our investments are in infrastructure, property and private equity and a lot of that investment goes into transitional industries because they're the ones investing for growth and the future," he said.

"Newcastle, the Hunter and Central Coast has such a tremendous natural environment and already has a very strong infrastructure base which is being transitioned or transformed into the new economy, so to speak."

In addition to Newcastle, Active Super also has offices in other regional areas, including Ballina, Orange, Wagga Wagga and Wollongong. It's also an active investor in regional New South Wales, including owning the two main shopping centres in Batemans Bay via its direct property portfolio. It's also invested in a range of regional property assets through GPT Group, including Newcastle's Charlestown Square.

Elsewhere, Stockwell said Active Super's potential for growth is strong. It recently passed the Your Future, Your Super performance test and now ranks third on the ATO's YourSuper comparison tool for a 30-year-old with a $50,000 balance.

"It's great to be able to deliver solid performance and to do it in a responsible way," he said.

In terms of whether he expects a boost in membership because of the YourSuper positioning, Stockwell said: "Look, it all helps."

Further, touching on the recent release of the Quality of Advice Review's consultation paper and the suggestion that super funds should be able to provide personal financial advice, Stockwell said it's too early to tell how great the opportunity will be but that, at first glance, it looks positive.

"We're still assessing that... We are a fund with a long history of providing personal advice through our planners as well as general advice and education," he said.

"Super funds have a huge role to play in delivering advice, particularly with members approaching retirement. We've always had a very active approach to reaching out to members and encouraging them to seek financial advice.

"We would welcome any initiative that makes that process smoother, easier and more efficient for our members."

Active Super is currently in talks to merge with Vision Super, another fund catering to those working in local government. The two signed a Memorandum of Understanding earlier this year, with Stockwell saying those discussions are progressing.

Read more: Phil StockwellYourSuperATODeclan ClausenGordon BrockGPT GroupKyle LoadesQuality of Advice ReviewVision Super
VIEW COMMENTS

