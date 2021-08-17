Active Super awards back-office mandate

Active Super has awarded a back-office mandate to Investment Control Systems (ICS) in a bid to increase efficiencies.

ICS will help Active Super manage and automate several functions such as exposure reporting, cash forecasting, rebalancing, performance, risk, benchmark data and unit price verification.

This will be done via the ICS cloud-based platform ICS ATHENA.

Active Super head of investment operations Stuart Hill said: "By using ATHENA, we have centralised all our investment data and analytics into a single trusted source of truth which has not only allowed us to reduce manual operational processes but will continually enhance the capabilities of the operations and investment teams."

"Working with ICS was an important strategic decision for Active Super. As a regulated superannuation fund, we are seeing increasing reporting and data requirements as well as more demand from our members to answer specific investment questions," he added.

The super fund will expand its ESG and sustainability reporting capabilities over the coming months.

Active Super enlisted consultant Cutter Associates to vet the collaboration.

ICS commercial director Christian Eriksen said: "The preparatory work they had already completed, collaborating with Cutter Associates and J.P. Morgan, meant this project was well positioned for success from the beginning and allowed our team to rapidly deploy the ATHENA platform within weeks."