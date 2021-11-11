NEWS
Executive Appointments

Active Super adds board director

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 NOV 2021   12:31PM

The $14 billion industry superannuation fund will welcome a new board director next month, appointed to a four-year term.

Liverpool City Council's Nathan Hagarty will join Active Super's board on December 5 as an employer-nominated director. He will be one of three directors nominated by Local Government NSW.

In addition to his role as councillor, Hagarty is chair of the Western Sydney Migrant Resource Centre and director of Settlement Services International. He is also chief of staff to the federal member for Werriwa, Anne Stanley.

Hagarty will replace Domenico Figliomeni whose four-year term comes to an end. Figliomeni also served as chair of the fund's Governance, Remuneration and Nomination Committee, and on the investment committee and boards of associated companies LIF Pty Ltd and Local Government Financial Services.

Active Super chair Kyle Loades said Hagarty will bring a well-rounded wealth of experience to the board.

"Nathan's strategic mindset and commercial acumen - refined by his time working in IT software and hardware - are further complemented by his experience working in local and federal government," Loades said.

"Active Super has a proud heritage of working closely with local government and local communities, and Nathan's appointment further enhances that history given his work at the grassroots level. He has an understanding and compassion for the local communities in which we operate by engaging with the migrant communities of western Sydney."

Loades also thanked Figliomeni for his contribution to Active Super.

"With his solid background as a chief executive, Dom's strengths lay in his finance and operational experience, strategy and business planning skills, and his understanding of conflict and crisis management," he said.

"Dom also made a tremendous contribution during his tenure on the investment committee where he was able to leverage his broad knowledge and experience when it came to investment matters."

He has been a great asset to Active Super, Loades continued.

"He has always been willing to represent the board and to take on additional roles, offering a considerable time commitment to ensure that the fund continues to operate effectively, efficiently and for the benefit of members," he said.

Read more: Active SuperDomenico FigliomeniKyle LoadesNathan Hagarty


