Active managers outperform in limited asset classes, fall short in survivorship

Active fund managers tend to outperform their passive counterparts in certain categories like Australian equity income and bonds, but the latter has better survivorship rates, according to Morningstar's latest Active/Passive Barometer report.

The analysis of more than 800 open-ended strategies domiciled in Australia over trailing three-, five-, and 10-year periods revealed that changing macroeconomic factors and volatile market conditions went in favour of active management when it comes to Australian bonds.

Active managers performed best over 10 years at 2% versus 1.9% as at the end of June 2024.

"Active funds in the fixed-income domain have more than made up for their lag in performance prior to mid-2020. The numbers are quite favourable for active funds not only for shorter periods but also through the trailing 10 years," Morningstar manager research senior analyst Zunjar Sanzgiri said.

In the Australia equity income category, active funds won out over all time periods, providing excessive returns between 0.9% and 1.2% over passive funds.

The Australian mid/small-blend category is also a "stellar avenue" for active managers to demonstrate value.

"The ability of active funds to play on pricing inefficiencies in relatively under-researched companies and the autonomy to proactively tweak their portfolios accordingly provide a tangible advantage over passive indexes," Sanzgiri said.

"Despite lower fees, passive funds significantly underperform the average active fund across all periods under analysis. Understandably, active funds are soundly successful in this segment."

Over five years, for example, active funds delivered 8.5% while passive strategies returned only 5%.

In the world large blend category, which encompasses large-cap funds across value and growth strategies, passive management has a stronghold.

This section is dominated by US market exposure. The Magnificent Seven stocks buoy passive investing in this category during the periods. Passive funds returned as much as 11.3% over five years as opposed to active managers' 10.1%.

Emerging markets was a mixed bag. Over 10 years, active funds edged out passive ones of 6% versus 5.7%. Performance over the three- and five-year periods, however, was underwhelming for active managers.

In Australian REITs, the likelihood of active managers to outperform the average passive fund is limited by higher management costs. There are fewer than 50 REITs listed on the ASX.

"Fewer than three out of every four available active funds survived the 10-year period. Meanwhile, all passive funds at the start of the 10-year period are still extant," Sanzgiri said.

The Australian large-blend category, in terms of success rates, active funds performed worse over the time periods. Over five years, active and passive funds were on par at 6.9%. But over three years, active funds returned 5.6% while passive funds achieved 6.1%.

"Active managers can certainly lay claim to intermittent periods of outperformance. However, consistent outperformance over cheap passive investments remains a challenge for most," Sanzgiri said.

Overall, Sanzgiri noted that in most cases, passive strategies have better survivorship rates than their active counterparts.

"Survivorship rates are a crucial data point to keep in mind when looking at the efficacy of active funds within a category. Even in categories that are favourable to active strategies, a low survivorship rate will adversely affect the changes of achieving one's return objectives," Sanzgiri said.