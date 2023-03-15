Newspaper icon
Active fund managers historically underperform: SPIVA

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 MAR 2023   12:07PM

A staggering majority of actively managed Australian equity funds are underperforming in the short term and across every time horizon, the latest SPIVA Scorecard reveals.

Nearly 79% of active fund managers focused on Aussie equities underperformed the S&P/ASX 200 benchmark in 2022.

Over a five-, 10- and 15-year period, underperformance rates ticked higher at 81.2%, 78.2% and 83.6% respectively.

On a brighter note, A-REIT active managers posted their lowest underperformance rate since 2013, when the scorecard launched. Just 41.2% of these funds underperformed the benchmark.

This asset class reported the largest drop over the year based on the S&P/ASX 200 A-REIT, declining 20.5% year on year, "its worst year both in absolute terms and relative to the S&P/ASX 200 since 2008", the S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

"Active Australian Equity A-REIT managers with some off-benchmark exposure to the rest of the S&P/ASX 200 could have benefited on a relative basis, and the data suggest that this is what many active Australian Equity A-REIT managers might have been doing in most years," it said.

During the year, more Aussie equity funds closed compared to other products at a liquidation rate of 7.4%, while only 2% of A-REITs shuttered.

Over the longer term, survivorship rates were significantly lower, the scorecard read, as more than 50% of funds have either merged or liquidated over a 15-year horizon in all but one reported category.

New Morningstar research notes also suggest that numerous listed active fund managers continue to struggle not only over an extended period but in the current tumultuous environment.

Platinum's earnings, for example, are exposed to equity market gyrations, ultimately earning a "high uncertainty" rating.

"It sells exclusively listed equity products, meaning there could be significant earnings shortfall in the event of a major fall in equity markets," Morningstar wrote.

Many fund managers like Magellan are in good financial health, hold ample cash and have little to no debt. Yet this may not be enough to shield it from market volatility, lower funds under management and net outflows.

The prospects for Magellan's organic FUM growth remain good, Morningstar found, notably from investors seeking to diversify to international equities or gain access to smart-beta investments.

On the flip side, it does not believe that Magellan "can restore its competitive strengths to previous levels".

"Combined with a proliferation of alternatives, Magellan has matured in the global investing space and in the Australian context," Morningstar said.

Multi-boutique Pinnacle Investment Management, also assigned with a "high uncertainty" rating, is susceptible to fee pressure from low-cost index products as 83% of its FUM is invested in public market assets.

Pinnacle's boutiques typically have smaller FUM than standalone managers, meaning there is greater risk for them to be non-viable of there is a major fall in capital markets or large client redemption, Morningstar said.

Read more: MorningstarMagellanSPIVA ScorecardS&P Dow Jones IndicesPinnacle Investment Management
