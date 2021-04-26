NEWS
Superannuation
ACSI launches new climate change policy
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 26 APR 2021   12:27PM

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors (ACSI) may now recommend super funds vote against companies that fail on climate-related risk.

The newly updated policy from ACSI aims to improve how companies approach climate change risk.

The policy supports the Paris Agreement and the need for companies to commit to pathways for net zero emissions by 2050.

"Climate change is one of the greatest challenges facing companies and investors today," ACSI chief executive Louise Davidson said.

"Climate change risks are deeply embedded in the financial system and impact all sectors and asset classes. For long-term investors, this poses a serious challenge to long-term value creation across investment portfolios."

She added that active engagement with ASX200 companies has already led to improvement in practices.

The new policy outlines what ACSI members should expect from companies that are exposed to material climate related risks.

Where companies fall short, ACSI now recommends members vote against company directors.

"As the impact of climate change becomes a reality, the approach that investors take to manage these risks has to be more active," Davidson said.

"ACSI and our members will constructively engage with companies, however, where a company fails to meet investor expectations, we will take action. Our members will not shy away from this responsibility."

ACSI's expectations for companies on climate related risks requires they disclose their approach to climate-related risk, align corporate strategy to the Paris Agreement and undertake scenario analysis to stress test the resilience of their company against climate change scenarios.

The new policy also requires companies to set short, medium and long-term emission reduction targets and analyse and manage physical climate change risk while also aligning policy and advocacy with the Paris Agreement and planning for a just and equitable energy transition.

