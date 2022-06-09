Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

ACSI bolsters engagement capabilities

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022   12:15PM

The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors is growing, adding two senior staff members, including the former manager of ethical investments at AMP Capital's multi-asset group.

Fiona Manning has joined ACSI as a senior analyst within the engagement team.

She joins from Apostle Funds Management where she was a portfolio manager for the past year. Prior to that she spent close to eight years at AMP Capital, most recently as ethical investments manager, multi-asset group.

Manning has also held a range of roles with The Climate Institute, Insight Investment, GESB and MLC Implemented Consulting.

Meanwhile, Hannah Armitage has joined as research manager, responsible for leading the organisation's research program.

She was most recently working for the UK's Financial Reporting Council across ESG reporting best practice, corporate governance and stewardship. Her background is in public policy, having previously worked with Australia's Treasury.

"ESG issues are becoming more complex, and investors are requiring deeper expertise, across a broader number of issues," ACSI executive manager, stewardship Ed John said.

"ACSI is committed to delivering value to members by strengthening ESG performance in listed companies, and across the market. These new appointments will help us deliver on our mission."

