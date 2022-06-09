ACSI bolsters engagement capabilities

ACSI bolsters engagement capabilitiesBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | THURSDAY, 9 JUN 2022 12:15PM
Read more: ACSI, AMP Capital, ESG, Australian Council of Superannuation Investors, Fiona Manning, Apostle Funds Management, Ed John, Financial Reporting Council, GESB, Hannah Armitage, Insight Investment, MLC Implemented Consulting
The Australian Council of Superannuation Investors is growing, adding two senior staff members, including the former manager of ethical investments at AMP Capital's multi-asset group.
Fiona Manning has joined ACSI as a senior analyst within the engagement team.
She joins from Apostle Funds Management where she was a portfolio manager for the past year. Prior to that she spent close to eight years at AMP Capital, most recently as ethical investments manager, multi-asset group.
Manning has also held a range of roles with The Climate Institute, Insight Investment, GESB and MLC Implemented Consulting.
Meanwhile, Hannah Armitage has joined as research manager, responsible for leading the organisation's research program.
She was most recently working for the UK's Financial Reporting Council across ESG reporting best practice, corporate governance and stewardship. Her background is in public policy, having previously worked with Australia's Treasury.
"ESG issues are becoming more complex, and investors are requiring deeper expertise, across a broader number of issues," ACSI executive manager, stewardship Ed John said.
"ACSI is committed to delivering value to members by strengthening ESG performance in listed companies, and across the market. These new appointments will help us deliver on our mission."
Related News
Editor's Choice
Superhero, Swyftx in $1.5bn merger
Credit Suisse names APAC asset management lead
Reserve Bank shocks with hawkish 50bp increase
ASIC freezes assets of unlicensed property mogul
|Sponsored by
Infrastructure plays a key role in multi-asset portfolios
Focusing on stable long-term cashflows linked to inflation and low equity beta, infrastructure can provide diversification and resilience.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
How does your super fund invest your money?
Helping Australians overcome the pervasive fear impacting their quality of life
An open letter to Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison
Are you ready for what's coming?
Infographic: FROM AUSTRALIA'S LEADING GOLD ETF ISSUER.
Danielle Welsh-Rose
ABRDN AUSTRALIA LIMITED