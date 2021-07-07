NEWS
Executive Appointments

ACSA chief executive steps down

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 7 JUL 2021   11:49AM

The Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) has announced its chief executive is departing to pursue private business interests.

Robert J Brown has held the role since 2017 and is also the managing director of Alford Brown & Associates.

ACSA chair Sally Surgeon is overseeing the transition process which is expected to be complete in September to allow Brown to handover his role to his replacement.

"On behalf of the ACSA board and our members I want to thank Rob for his advocacy, leadership and contribution to the association over the past four years," Surgeon said.

"Rob led the organisation through a major transformation of operating model, put in place key management disciplines and fostered a high standard for engagement within the member base and external stakeholders. We wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Brown said he was proud of his contribution to the association and believes ACSA is well-positioned to continue its role as the voice of custody and the administration sector.

"ACSA does an amazing job through our voluntary working groups in promoting systemic efficiency improvement on behalf of members and their clients. While not grabbing the headlines, the association makes an important contribution to the machinery of the financial services sector, including superannuation and managed funds," Brown said.

ACSA members provide custody services along with investment administration, accounting and taxation books of record.

In February, ACSA released statistics that showed nearly a quarter or $973.2 billion of the $1 trillion custody asset pool is serviced by J.P. Morgan, followed by Northern Trust at $660.9 billion, which has a 16% market share, and Citi at $589.7 billion, with a 15% holding.

Read more: ACSAAustralian Custodial Services AssociationRobert J BrownSally Surgeon
VIEW COMMENTS

