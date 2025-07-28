Acenda Group names finance, risk leads

Acenda Group, which will result in the merger of Acenda and Resolution Life Australasia before the end of the year, has appointed its chief financial officer and chief risk officer.

Karen Malzard has been named group chief risk officer. For the last five years, she has been the chief risk officer at Resolution Life Australasia where she leads the risk and compliance team.

Before that she was executive general manager of risk at AMP Life and spent more than a decade at ANZ working across the bank's wealth and banking divisions. Malzard's other roles includes working at Zurich Financial Services and BT Financial Group.

Yvonne Le Bas will become the chief financial officer of the group. Le Bas is currently in the same role at Resolution Life Australasia, which she was appointed to in 2020.

Before this, Le Bas held several finance roles, including chief financial officer at BT Financial Group and acting deputy chief financial officer and general manager of enterprise investments at Westpac.

Last December, Nippon Life announced it will acquire Resolution Life.

Upon completion of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approvals, Acenda and Resolution Life Australasia will merge to form the Acenda Group, which will be led by Chris de Bruin. Craig Dunn will serve as the group's chair.

De Bruin replaces Kent Griffin and Tim Tez who currently lead Acenda and Resolution Life respectively.

"Yvonne and Karen, alongside Group CEO Chris de Bruin, bring deep expertise and strong leadership capabilities to Acenda. I have great confidence in their ability to lead the business with integrity and a commitment to our customers and partners across Australia and New Zealand," Dunn said.

De Bruin commented that their "combined experience across financial services and life insurance, as well as their strong leadership capabilities will benefit Acenda as we lead the merged organisation through this important time for our business and the industry."