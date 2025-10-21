Acenda confirms leadership team

Newspaper icon
BY MATTHEW WAI  |  TUESDAY, 21 OCT 2025   11:14AM

Acenda Group has assembled its leadership team, to be effective upon completion of the merger between MLC Life and Resolution Life Australasia at the end of the month.

Sean McCormack has been appointed group chief commercial officer. He will oversee the insurer's product and distribution to support its expansion into longevity and retirement solutions.

McCormack was previously chief executive of Integrity Life, which closed to new business in late 2023 and then transferred its business to AIA Australia earlier this year. Prior, he held a string of leadership roles at MLC Life dating back to 2009.

Meanwhile, Andrew Beevors will transition into the role of group claims and innovation officer, responsible for claims function and customer care. He is currently Acenda's chief claims and transformation officer for almost two years.

Further, current Resolution Life chief investment officer John Lucey will become the new group chief investment officer. He will be responsible for leading the group's investment strategy and management of investment portfolios.

Peter Histon and Lisa Hayes of Resolution Life were also appointed as group chief information officer and group general counsel, respectively.

Acenda has confirmed that Grant Willis and Jane Murray will remain in their roles as Asteron Life chief executive in New Zealand and chief operating officer for Acenda Life, respectively, moving forward.

All appointees will report to group chief executive Chris de Bruin upon completion of the transaction.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of these highly experienced executives to our future leadership team. These appointments will be instrumental in leading the formation of the Acenda Group, as we aim to build a bigger, more dynamic business focused on growth, innovation and exceptional customer outcomes," de Bruin said.

"Together, our new leaders unite strong operational expertise, deep customer understanding, and strategic insight that will help drive our growth ambitions and transform how we support our customers and partners.

"The appointment of our new group chief commercial officer, Sean McCormack, is central to our strategy ensuring we position the business to capture growth by maximising our product and distribution capabilities."

The group announced its board of directors earlier this year after the appointment of Craig Dunn as chair in February.

It also follows the appointments of a chief financial officer, chief risk officer and a new general manager of superannuation partnerships in July.

