Accumulation bubble ending: AFA

The massive accumulation bubble that Australia has experienced for years is coming to a close with a shift to a deaccumulation bubble sparking the need for advice processes to change, according to CoreData.

Speaking at the Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) Conference, CoreData global chief executive Andrew Inwood said the youngest of the baby boomers are turning 57 years old this year and a massive amount of money is about to be spent.

"It's going to force all sorts of pressure on all parts of the industry. Superannuation will need to change and fundamentally change their relationships with their clients," Inwood said.

"Insurance will need to change as old people tend not to want life insurance, they want other types of insurance and younger people want lower value life insurances, so expect some real changes in that space."

Inwood stressed the move to put services online is no longer something the industry can fight as relationships with clients begin to change.

"The relationship that we have with people is going to be absolutely critical and it remains the superpower of the industry. But the way in which people transact, get information and act will fundamentally change," he said.

He acknowledged his own advice experience and said he would prefer to ring up his adviser rather than go online but younger people are demanding digital solutions.

"They want that immediate feedback and those systems and processes which are really important. Businesses now exist in two states - going digital or born digital," Inwood said.

Inwood later went on to say that the financial advice industry is the midst of a significant redesign from regulation to satisfaction and acknowledged the generation of supressed Australians who have been unable to go out and spend money.

"We're redesigning the system on the fly. It's like rebuilding an airplane while you're in the air and flying 1000 miles an hour. We're going through it pretty fast and you can see the leaders in this space, and you can see the laggards in this space," he said.

"It's important that you choose a partner for your redesign and that you build out and through it and that you understand that we're sitting on suppressed demand and that's fundamentally going to change the world."