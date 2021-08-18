NEWS
Economics

Accountants warn of lockdown cost

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 18 AUG 2021   12:04PM

An Australian-first survey of accountants asking for their views on the economic impact of COVID-19 has revealed a pessimistic outlook.

Nearly half of surveyed accountants are "fairly" or "extremely" worried about the state of the Australian economy, according to the survey conducted by CPA Australia.

"Accountants are in the trenches with Australian businesses every day during COVID-19," CPA Australia chief executive Andrew Hunter said.

"Surveying them as we transition through the National COVID-19 Plan will allow us to track its impact on businesses and the economy."

Approximately 50% of surveyed accountants are "fairly" or "extremely" worried about the state of the economy over the next three months.

CPA Australia said this figure drops by less than one percentage point when looking at the state of the economy over the next six months, with only 20% "fairly" or "extremely" confident about over that period.

"This survey will serve as a canary in the coalmine. We expect to see a positive uptick in sentiment as we transition through the National COVID-19 Plan. If that doesn't happen, it may be an early warning sign that businesses and the economy need extra assistance; information that we can feed back to government," Hunter said.

"Accountants in locked down areas are generally more worried about the economy than those in non-lockdown areas, but not by a big margin. It's clear that lockdowns create a lot of referred pain for businesses no matter where they're located. This highlights the challenges associated with implementing different business support programs on a state by state or territory basis."

Surveyed accountants working in accounting practices reported that many of their business clients are experiencing high to very high levels of financial stress. Nearly 54% expect their business clients to find it "difficult" or "very difficult" to pay debts over the next three months.

Meanwhile, over 46% of surveyed accountants say enquiries they have received regarding financial distress have increased in the past month.

Even in non-lockdown areas, nearly 38% of surveyed accountants report an increase in these enquiries.

"Governments can reduce the pain of lockdowns by announcing business supports at the same as a lockdown is announced. We've grown increasingly frustrated with failures by governments to plan for lockdowns and with red tape holding up the delivery of vital financial support to businesses," Hunter added.

