Regulatory

Accountants lobby for 10 budget reforms

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 28 MAR 2022   12:40PM

Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CA ANZ) has outlined 10 proposals put to the Treasurer in the lead up to the Federal Budget.

First, CA ANZ wants to see the annual superannuation cap replaced with a lifetime contribution cap and provided for joint spousal super accounts.

"The superannuation 'glass ceiling' is real, and these two steps could go a long way to making things fairer for women, allowing them to make more contributions later in life and catch their super balances up to their male peers," CA ANZ group executive, advocacy and international Simon Grant said.

"These measures will have the added bonus of reducing compliance and administration costs for consumers and super funds."

The group also wants to see pay-as-you-go taxation made more accurate so low-income earners aren't unfairly penalised and get to realise more of their take home pay earlier.

Grant said single touch payroll is accurate enough there is no longer any need to slug workers an arbitrary 20% tax rate for working a second or third job trying to get by.

"Let's provide our lowest paid workers with access to their 'full' pay earlier rather than waiting for tax time. These workers are most in demand right now and face the greatest cost-of-living pressures. It just makes sense," he said.

Other suggestions from the accountants are that the low- and middle-income tax offset and instant asset write off provisions should be extended; the 'temporary' shortcut method of claiming work from home expenses - instituted during the pandemic - should be made permanent; a domestic GST electronic platform rule such as the one that applies to foreign electronic platforms should be introduced to simplify GST in e-commerce; implementing Board of Taxation recommendations on small business CGT concessions; and CA ANZ wants to see draft legislation to fix the 'Backpacker Tax' and announce new arrangements for working holiday makers, now borders are open.

CA ANZ also suggests an increase in rental assistance for older Australians.

"Our members work closely with people from all walks of life. One of our major concerns is about retired single people with minimal assets or income other than the pension or that receive rental assistance," Grant said.

"Many of these people - mostly women - are struggling with the cost of living and are under strained circumstances."

Finally, CA ANZ suggests abolishing the Tourist Refund Scheme.

"Australia is the only country that allows citizens and residents to participate in a tourist refund scheme, and it has significant non-compliance and revenue leakage," Grant said.

"Let's knock that inconsistency on the head and save the budget more than $100 million per year, not even factoring in the administration nightmare associated with managing this."

Read more: CA ANZSimon Grant
