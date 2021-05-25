NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Accessing super cements inequality: Report

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 25 MAY 2021   11:58AM

A new report has assessed the impact of COVID-19 on low-income earners in Australia, with findings illustrating harm caused by the early release of super program.

The Brotherhood of St Lawrence Shocks and Safety Nets report found that financial wellbeing decreased for low-income earners during the pandemic.

Many people aged over 45, disability pension recipients, women on low incomes and single parents reported being left with dwindling financial buffers after accessing savings and superannuation, and increasing debt during the pandemic, the study found.

"Opportunities to recoup these losses are likely to be limited, with the recent federal budget predicting continued low wage growth and a continued shift to part time work," the report's author Emily Porter, who is a fellow with the Brotherhood of St Lawrence, said.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

"The impacts of the crisis were uneven. This is just one of the many crises that we'll face and the most disadvantaged will be hard hit. Put simply, those with less are not likely to bounce back."

Measures like the Coronavirus Supplement moderated the impact of the crisis for those who were eligible, but many low-income earners were not eligible for payments and had to draw on their own savings in super.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

The authors of the report looked at Roy Morgan data and ANZ's Financial Wellbeing Indicator.

It found that low-income workers showed a 21% decline in their ability to meet financial commitments from the pre-pandemic period to the September 2020 quarter.

And Brotherhood of St Lawrence found evidence that many of the most vulnerable wiped out their super all together.

The proportion of low-income women with superannuation declined by 6%. Single parents not in employment showed an even larger 10% decline; now just 45% of single parents have any super at all.

Disability support pensioners with super accounts fell by 7%.

"As savings and superannuation have been depleted over the past year, many people have been left more exposed to labour market risks, with a limited capacity to absorb future shocks," the report warned.

Overall, the research found that harmful economic impacts were less severe when people had access to government support - not just to their superannuation.

The increased JobSeeker payments that were part of the COVID-19 stimulus did help, with unemployed people reporting a 10% improvement in their ability to meet commitments.

Now that measure has been reversed though, the positive impact is also likely to be lost.

Read more: Brotherhood of St Lawrence ShocksANZCoronavirus SupplementEmily PorterFinancial Wellbeing IndicatorJobSeekerOpportunitiesRoy MorganSafety Nets
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

COVID support temporarily improves inequality
AMP loses default KiwiSaver mandate
Former adviser cops eight-year ban
ANZ profits up 45%, dividends double
AMP chair faces shareholder ire
Dealer group offers new fee structure
Value managers fight back: Mercer
SuperFriend appoints chair
Risk inflows stagnant, satisfaction varies
Mercer creates new sales, strategy roles

Editor's Choice

Super funds hunt for co-investment deals

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds' appetite for alternative investments, particularly private equity and infrastructure, is heating up, new research shows.

Aware Super adds government relations head

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $140 billion super fund has promoted a portfolio manager as head of government relations and policy.

Poor financial literacy failing young workers

KARREN VERGARA
As more young workers turn to mum and dad, and social media for financial advice, a new survey finds that the educational system is failing to provide practical financial literacy skills for students as they navigate the workforce.

What Gen Z think about investing

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
New research from Vanguard has revealed what the TikTok generation think about investing, and it turns out they are highly motivated.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Danielle Wood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
GRATTAN INSTITUTE
Grattan Institute chief executive Danielle Wood is on a mission to make the esoteric subject of economics accessible to Australians and call attention to why it matters in their day-to-day lives. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.