General

Accenture pulls out of Russia

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 4 MAR 2022   12:14PM

Accenture is ceasing operations in Russia, saying it will offer support to the 2300 employees impacted.

In a statement, the consulting giant said it is discontinuing its business in Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

"Accenture stands with the people of Ukraine and the governments, companies and individuals around the world calling for the immediate end to the unlawful and horrific attack on the people of Ukraine and their freedom," the firm said.

It went on to thank the 2300 people employed by Accenture in Russia, vowing to provide support to them.

Accenture added that while it does not have a business in Ukraine, it will continue helping Ukrainian colleagues working around the globe at Accenture and their extended families. The firm said it has been providing telehealth for those in Ukraine and helping resettle family members who leave Ukraine.

Accenture will also donate $5 million to non-profit organisations helping the people of Ukraine and those displaced into other nations and will match 100% of donations made by employees.

Accenture's decision follows Grant Thornton cutting ties with its Russian affiliate this week, with FBK leaving the member network with immediate effect. Russia has also been removed from the list of countries Grant Thornton operates in, published on the firm's website.

Read more: AccentureRussiaUkraineGrant Thornton
