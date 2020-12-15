NEWS
Regulatory
ACCC gives IOOF go ahead
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 15 DEC 2020   12:17PM

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) has given its blessing for IOOF to acquire MLC Wealth as the combined firm will face competition in all aspects of wealth management.

The consumer watchdog said it does not oppose IOOF's $1.4 billion acquisition of MLC Wealth despite both firms supplying platforms for superannuation, investments and financial advice.

ACCC commissioner Stephen Ridgeway said transactions that combine two major firms in a sector attract scrutiny from the regulator.

"However, feedback from customers, financial advisers and other industry participants suggested that this deal would not be likely to substantially lessen competition," Ridgeway added.

A review undertaken by the ACCC found that IOOF will still be competing with other players for the supply of retail platforms and will face significant competition from industry super funds.

In terms of financial advice, the regulator noted IOOF will only have a 10% market share post-acquisition and still face competition from AMP and smaller firms.

"Despite the profile and size of this transaction, it does not raise concerns under section 50 of the Competition and Consumer Act largely due to the fragmented nature of most of the relevant markets and strong constraints from remaining competitors," Ridgeway said.

IOOF announced its plans in August to acquire 100% of MLC Wealth comprising its financial advice, platforms and asset management business for $1.44 billion.

IOOF said the transaction will transform the business into the largest retail wealth manager in terms of funds under management (FUM) totaling $510 billion, the largest advice business with 1884 advisers and the second biggest super provide with funds under administration at $173 billion.

Read more: IOOFACCCMLC WealthStephen Ridgeway
Latest News
