Regulatory
ACCC denies impropriety
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 11 FEB 2020   12:01PM

The ACCC has denied acting with impropriety in bringing criminal cartel charges against ANZ, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

The regulator is being questioned after the Commonwealth brought charges against ANZ, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank following the ACCC's investigation into a $2.5 billion ANZ share sale with JPMorgan.

ACCC enforcement director Michael Taylor defended the regulator's actions in offering immunity deals to some JPMorgan staff in exchange for testimony.

Lawyers for ANZ, Deutsche and Citigroup have been trying to prove that witness statements from JPMorgan were tainted by coordination between the ACCC and JPMorgan lawyers.

Taylor is the first of the regulators staff to testify.  He said the JPMorgan staff he interviewed as part of the investigation seemed to be "full, frank and truthful" throughout the process.

Taylor told the court that the interviews being conducted as part of this investigation required "more governance" than he had been involved with over his 30-years in the department.

When questioned over a file note that appeared to show a JPMorgan lawyer notifying the ACCC about a discrepancy between statements from JPMorgan witnesses Taylor said: "That's your proposition.  If there are inconsistencies, I want to bring them out.  I want to know."

When shown an email between himself and JPMorgan lawyers, appearing to arrange a meeting without obtaining the appropriate clearance, Taylor insisted he had acted properly.

"I don't know if the meeting occurred. I've read the email. I honestly don't know," Taylor told the court.

"I would not ever act with impropriety. I would never ever act inappropriately."

Legal teams for the investment banks and ANZ have consistently questioned the immunity deals given to JPMorgan staff.

In December last year the court said it would be in the interest of justice for ACCC officials to be questioned and more staff are expected to take the stand as the case continues.

Read more: ACCCANZCitigroupDeutsche BankCartelMichael Taylor
