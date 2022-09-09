ACCC approves Dye & Durham, Link deal

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission will not oppose Dye & Durham's acquisition of Link Group, provided Dye & Durham divests its existing Australian businesses.

Dye & Durham offers information broking services, conveyancing and legal practice software. Through its acquisition of Link, it would own 42.77% of PEXA Group, raising significant competition concerns.

The ACCC said, without the divestment of its existing businesses, it would be "a near monopoly provider of Electronic Lodgment Network services."

"We were conscious of PEXA's position as the only fully operational Electronic Lodgment Network and the sensitive period of transition underway as interoperability between Electronic Lodgment Network Operators emerges. Therefore, the ACCC has focused on ensuring that the post-acquisition market structure does not hinder competition over the longer term," ACCC chair Gina Cass-Gottlieb said.

"Ultimately, the ACCC concluded that the proposed acquisition, taking into consideration the divestiture undertaking, would be unlikely to substantially lessen competition."

The deal has also been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland but is awaiting approvals from the Foreign Investment Review Board, the UK Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the Luxembourg Commission de Surveillance du Secteur.

The acquisition was approved by Link's shareholders last month.