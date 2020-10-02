ACCC amends consumer data right rules

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) amended the consumer data right rules to allow intermediaries to collect data on behalf of third party recipients.

The changes will allow accredited businesses to obtain consumer data with their consent, and will facilitate "greater participation in the consumer data right by fintech firms".

ACCC commissioner Sarah Court said the changes are the first in a series of measures to reduce the time and cost to enter and operate within the consumer data right ecosystem.

"The rule changes also make it easier for businesses who currently rely on outsourced services to join the consumer data right, and reflect our ongoing goal of facilitating a wide range of business arrangements within the consumer data right," she said.

"All businesses being accredited by the ACCC go through a rigorous process to ensure they meet appropriate security requirements. These amendments do not change those rigorous controls."

The changes will also allow accredited businesses to use outsourced IT infrastructure and software of an accredited intermediary to connect to data holders' API's, the ACCC said, rather than businesses needing to build their own.

Court said it had already received interest from businesses wanting to join the consumer data right.

"We look forward to more and more businesses joining the consumer data right ecosystem, and delivering increased competition and innovation for consumers and the wider Australian economy," she said.

It comes as the ACCC announces a consultation on proposed new consumer data right rules, including new levels of accreditation, expanding the consumer data right to business customers and various other measures.