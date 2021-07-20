Acadian launches multi-asset fund

Acadian Asset Management has launched a multi-asset absolute return fund that aims to provide consistent returns regardless of market conditions.

The Acadian Global Macro Fund uses a systematic approach to exploit inefficiencies across and within global markets and will be available for institutional and wholesale investors seeking a defensive alternatives exposure.

The fund aims to deliver a return above the S&P/ASX Bank Bill index with a targeted volatility of 6% over rolling three-year periods.

"Acadian's Global Macro Fund is designed to seek absolute returns regardless of market conditions, by identifying and capturing diverse sources of return through portfolios that can endure severe market stress," head of Acadian's Multi-Asset Class Strategies team Ilya Figelman said.

The strategy is implemented via long/short positions across equity markets, bonds, FX, volatility and over 25 underlying commodities.

Acadian noted that portfolio construction assesses the complexity of cross-asset relationships across the whole portfolio rather than being based on the concept of risk premia within each asset class.

"Successful multi-asset investing requires an appreciation of the complex and dynamic relationships across asset classes globally, Figelman said.

"We've sought to systematise many of the fundamental factors that drive asset class returns and as a result, the strategy includes a range of proprietary asset-class signals, particularly in commodities, as well as incorporating cross-asset macro factors and more established factors," he said.

"The result is a dynamic, well-diversified global markets portfolio that aims to deliver uncorrelated, defensive returns driven by a combination of market selection within asset classes and directional positioning at an asset-class level."

Equity Trustees is the responsible entity for the fund and BT Investment Solutions is the first investor in the fund through its BT Diversified Alternatives Fund.

"We are delighted to be supporting a global asset manager of such scale. We have grown to become the market-leading responsible entity provider in Australia, offering the right support, expertise, and capability for asset managers like Acadian," EQT executive general manager, corporate trustee services Russell Beasley said.