Acadian hires local institutional distribution lead

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 19 SEP 2025   11:50AM

Acadian Asset Management has appointed a Sydney-based executive to strengthen its relationship with institutional investors across Australia and New Zealand.

Matthew McLenaghan has been appointed senior vice president, business development, institutional and will report to Gill Savage, chief executive of Acadian Australia and head of Asia Pacific.

In his new role, McLenaghan will expand institutional client relationships across Australia and New Zealand by working closely with Acadian's distribution, client service and investment teams.

He will also contribute to the firm's long-term distribution strategy and provide strategic support to key institutional accounts, Acadian said.

McLenaghan brings more than 25 years of experience across the investment industry. He joins from PIMCO, an organisation where he spent more than a decade, most recently as its senior vice president and account manager.

Before that, he also held roles at IAG Asset Management, Challenger and Bankers Trust.

Commenting, Savage believes McLenaghan's experience will help elevate and deliver the firm's strategic objectives.

"Matthew brings deep expertise in the institutional market and a network of long-standing industry relationships. His experience will be invaluable in enhancing our presence across the region and advancing our strategic objectives in the Asia Pacific," Savage said.

McLenaghan added: "Acadian is recognised for its strength in quantitative investing and client-focused delivery. I look forward to building on these foundations and supporting the firm's continued success across the institutional market in Australia and New Zealand."

