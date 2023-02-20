Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

abrdn terminates funds amid transition

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 20 FEB 2023   12:37PM

abrdn is terminating five funds as part of the consolidation of the local business, key to which is its recent partnership with SG Hiscock.

The fund manager has confirmed it will terminate a raft of funds on or around March 15, including some of its sustainable solutions.

The abrdn Sustainable Australian Equity Fund and abrdn Select Sustainable International Equities Fund will both be shuttered. The fund manager said the decision follows a review of its product range.

On the $42 million Sustainable Australian Equity Fund, which was launched in 1999 before being renamed in 2007 and again in 2021, abrdn said: "We have determined that given its small size and limited growth opportunities in the short to medium term, terminating the fund is appropriate and in the best interests of the fund's unitholders in order to avoid having to address the potentially high costs and inefficiencies associated with the ongoing management of a small fund (which could lead to higher management fees for investors)."

Its comments on the Select Sustainable International Equities Fund were broadly similar, saying it doesn't expect the fund to "grow in size in the foreseeable future." It currently has about $28 million in funds under management and was also launched in 2009 - up until 1 December 2022, it was known as the Select Investment Actively Hedged International Equities Fund.

According to Rainmaker Information analysis of the funds' flows, the Aussie equity fund's FUM has dropped 36% in the last three years, while the other's has fallen 91%.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Also on the chopping block is the abrdn Global Smaller Companies Fund which was launched in 2019. abrdn said the fund - which is considered part of its ESG lineup - has only seen limited demand from investors, saying this is due to the challenging macro environment experienced since its inception. The fund has just $6 million in FUM - at its height in 2021 it had $19 million.

Meanwhile, the abrdn Global Absolute Return Strategies Fund, launched in 2009 and with $16 million in FUM, and the abrdn Emerging Market Local Currency Debt Fund, which was launched in 2019 and has $13 million, will also be closed. Again, abrdn said neither fund is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

The closures follow abrdn establishing a strategic partnership with SG Hiscock in December 2022, agreeing to transfer its Australian equities capabilities to the latter and rebrand all offerings.

abrdn said this was a refocusing of its local business "in response to the need for greater local scale to be successful in delivering the best outcomes for Australian clients."

Several abrdn investment staff are transferring to SG Hiscock, as are some distribution personnel.

In a statement to Financial Standard, abrdn said it was "not able to disclose the actual number of staff to be transferred or made redundant." Financial Standard understands there are close to 50 people employed by abrdn across Australia and New Zealand.

"abrdn remains committed to the institutional market in Australia, retaining an Australian presence to support and engage institutional investors and consultants based in Australia. We also continue to employ several colleagues in global and APAC roles," abrdn said.

In January, abrdn did confirm that its head of Australian equities, Michelle Lopez, had left the business.

The manager is undertaking a review of its offerings globally, having last year confirmed to Investment Week that it was planning to merge or terminate at least 100 funds. In December, the local Absolute Return Global Bond Strategies Fund was also shuttered.

Meantime, earlier this month abrdn reintroduced the role of chief investment officer, hiring Peter Branner from APG Asset Management. The role had not existed since the departure of Rod Paris at the end of 2021. abrdn said, among other things, the hire is aimed at improving investment performance.

Read more: abrdnSG HiscockAPG Asset ManagementMichelle LopezPeter BrannerRainmaker InformationRod Paris
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

abrdn head of Aussie equities departs
HMC Capital adds director, institutional capital
ESG impacts on US pension funds tested
Super disruptors throw in the towel
Negative wholesale funds market growth continues
Associations call for improved access to financial advice
Sequoia FG revises profit expectations
Treasury working on QAR, super tax concessions
Industry fund tops personal super tables
Adviser population dropped 17% in 2022

Editor's Choice

JANA awarded mandate by NFP

CHLOE WALKER
In a new mandate win, JANA will provide traditional advisory services, strategic advice and portfolio construction and risk assessment for Community Trust South.

Support staff key to advice firm longevity: Report

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advice firms are looking to hire more service-support staff in 2023 as many review their pay and benefits packages to remain competitive in an overheated market.

Allianz Retire+ launches new retirement income solution

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Allianz Retire+ has launched its new retirement income product, designed to enhance the provision of retirement planning for advisers.

CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
CountPlus has appointed a new chief risk officer from Australian Executor Trustees (AET).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.