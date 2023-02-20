abrdn terminates funds amid transition

abrdn is terminating five funds as part of the consolidation of the local business, key to which is its recent partnership with SG Hiscock.

The fund manager has confirmed it will terminate a raft of funds on or around March 15, including some of its sustainable solutions.

The abrdn Sustainable Australian Equity Fund and abrdn Select Sustainable International Equities Fund will both be shuttered. The fund manager said the decision follows a review of its product range.

On the $42 million Sustainable Australian Equity Fund, which was launched in 1999 before being renamed in 2007 and again in 2021, abrdn said: "We have determined that given its small size and limited growth opportunities in the short to medium term, terminating the fund is appropriate and in the best interests of the fund's unitholders in order to avoid having to address the potentially high costs and inefficiencies associated with the ongoing management of a small fund (which could lead to higher management fees for investors)."

Its comments on the Select Sustainable International Equities Fund were broadly similar, saying it doesn't expect the fund to "grow in size in the foreseeable future." It currently has about $28 million in funds under management and was also launched in 2009 - up until 1 December 2022, it was known as the Select Investment Actively Hedged International Equities Fund.

According to Rainmaker Information analysis of the funds' flows, the Aussie equity fund's FUM has dropped 36% in the last three years, while the other's has fallen 91%.

Also on the chopping block is the abrdn Global Smaller Companies Fund which was launched in 2019. abrdn said the fund - which is considered part of its ESG lineup - has only seen limited demand from investors, saying this is due to the challenging macro environment experienced since its inception. The fund has just $6 million in FUM - at its height in 2021 it had $19 million.

Meanwhile, the abrdn Global Absolute Return Strategies Fund, launched in 2009 and with $16 million in FUM, and the abrdn Emerging Market Local Currency Debt Fund, which was launched in 2019 and has $13 million, will also be closed. Again, abrdn said neither fund is expected to grow in the foreseeable future.

The closures follow abrdn establishing a strategic partnership with SG Hiscock in December 2022, agreeing to transfer its Australian equities capabilities to the latter and rebrand all offerings.

abrdn said this was a refocusing of its local business "in response to the need for greater local scale to be successful in delivering the best outcomes for Australian clients."

Several abrdn investment staff are transferring to SG Hiscock, as are some distribution personnel.

In a statement to Financial Standard, abrdn said it was "not able to disclose the actual number of staff to be transferred or made redundant." Financial Standard understands there are close to 50 people employed by abrdn across Australia and New Zealand.

"abrdn remains committed to the institutional market in Australia, retaining an Australian presence to support and engage institutional investors and consultants based in Australia. We also continue to employ several colleagues in global and APAC roles," abrdn said.

In January, abrdn did confirm that its head of Australian equities, Michelle Lopez, had left the business.

The manager is undertaking a review of its offerings globally, having last year confirmed to Investment Week that it was planning to merge or terminate at least 100 funds. In December, the local Absolute Return Global Bond Strategies Fund was also shuttered.

Meantime, earlier this month abrdn reintroduced the role of chief investment officer, hiring Peter Branner from APG Asset Management. The role had not existed since the departure of Rod Paris at the end of 2021. abrdn said, among other things, the hire is aimed at improving investment performance.