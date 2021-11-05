abrdn outlines climate change action plan

The group has developed a strategy to halve the carbon intensity of the assets it manages by 2030 and to reach net zero in its own operations by 2040.

The global asset management has adopted a strategy focused on Net Zero Directed Investing (NZDI), moving towards the goal of net zero in the real world - not just its portfolios.

There are three key elements to the strategy: decarbonisation, net zero solutions and active ownership.

On the point of decarbonisation, abrdn said it is committed to tracking and reducing the carbon intensity of its investments.

"That means continuing to incorporate carbon analysis into the investment process and supporting credible transition leaders and climate solutions," the group said.

"Our equities, credit and quants investments already have the majority of assets with a carbon intensity below benchmark and our real estate business has committed to aligning its assets to net zero 2050 pathways."

With about 30% of its assets under management currently managed with the focus of achieving net zero by 2050 in mind, the asset manager also wants to increase the proportion of assets flowing into NZDI solutions.

Finally, on the point of active ownership, abrdn said it will engage with the highest financed emitters across equity and credit holdings, "seeking transparency on progress against clear transition milestones assessed against relevant standards".

After two years, where it feels insufficient progress has been made and where the client mandate allows, it will divest these holdings.

The group has also committed to reaching net zero across its own operations by 2040.

Chief executive Stephen Bird said abrdn is acutely aware of its obligation to support the drive towards net zero.

"But we must be very clear: simply moving our clients' money out of high-carbon intensity stocks into greener options will not solve the world's crisis. Decarbonising a portfolio is not the same as decarbonising an industry," he said.

"To achieve that we need effective engagement with companies, because more seismic change will come from backing credible transition firms on their path from high to low carbon intensity."

And asset managers cannot operate in a vacuum, he said.

"Bolder, collective action by governments is desperately needed. Effective incentives in the form of appropriate carbon pricing are absolutely critical to enable capital allocation in line with net zero and to create an investment environment which rewards companies and investors that go green," Bird said.

"We also need a proper debate and action on the role of the tax system in the transition. Pricing carbon needs to be focused on changing behaviours, and ensuring a just transition, on a national and global scale."