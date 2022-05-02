abrdn hires from State Street

Newspaper icon
BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 2 MAY 2022   12:17PM

Raf Choudhury has been appointed to abrdn's newly created position of investment director to strengthen its multi-asset team.

Choudhury joins abrdn from State Street Global Advisors where he held a range of portfolio manager roles over a 17-year period in both the UK and Australia, and most recently was SSGA's head of investment strategy and research, Australia.

"We are extremely pleased to have Raf onboard to further our successes in Asia Pacific," abrdn head of multi-asset investment solutions, Asia Pacific, Irene Goh said.

"This signifies our commitment to the business and clients in Australia with Raf driving the growth of abrdn's multi asset investment capability locally."

In the role, he will also assume the portfolio lead for the Australian-based portfolios and managed accounts.

"The breadth of abrdn's investment platform across public, alternative and private markets, coupled with digital, sustainability and investment solutions capabilities anchors our ability to provide customised cross-asset solutions to meet clients' complex needs today," Goh said.

"Raf will be instrumental in bringing these to the doorstep of our Australian clients and the investing community. We look forward to partnering with our clients in addressing their challenges."

Goh added that a key element of Choudhury's responsibilities will be contributing investment insights to the broader MAIS teams that should translate into successful portfolio strategies.

"With his experience, we look to Raf delivering valuable and sophisticated analytical research as well as investment strategies to the regional and global investment network," Goh concluded.

Brett Jollie, abrdn's managing director for Australia added: "This new role is a great example of abrdn investing in the Australian business. We have listened to our clients and acted to meet their needs."

"While Raf will be the Multi Asset business' point person here in Australia, he will be backed by our large global team of more than 100 MAIS professionals who manage more than AU$83billion (US$61billion) in multi-asset investment strategies.

Raf will also play an integral role in the development and further growth of our managed account capability, he added.

"abrdn Australia currently has a suite of over 20 separately managed account solutions for financial advice licensees and advisers to tap into, and is a core growth pillar for the Australian business," Jollie said.

Read more: Raf ChoudhuryBrett JollieIrene GohState Street Global Advisors
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUN
16

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

