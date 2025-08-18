Newspaper icon
Aberdeen to terminate three funds

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 18 AUG 2025   12:26PM

Aberdeen Investments is shutting down three funds due to declining investor demand, which has seen the funds diminish in size.

The abrdn International Equity Fund, abrdn Multi-Asset Income Fund, and abrdn Multi-Asset Real Return Fund will be terminated on September 30, with the fund manager abrdn Oceania noting that the continuation of these funds would not be in shareholders' best interests and could hinder optimisation of other products.

The abrdn Multi-Asset Income Fund has $71.40 million in funds under management (FUM) as at 31 July 2025, according to data from Rainmaker Information.

The abrdn International Equity Fund has some $31.39 million in FUM remaining and the abrdn Multi-Asset Real Return Fund has the least at $29.17 million.

In winding up, investors looking to re-invest into other Aberdeen products will need to submit the relevant application form by no later than 2pm on September 15, Aberdeen said.

Aberdeen said that continuing to run the funds would likely result in high costs for investors and inefficiencies associated with running a small fund, both from an investment perspective and in terms of operations.

"After a thorough review, we have determined that the funds no longer align with the evolving needs of our investors," a statement read.

"Due to the changing demand, the size of the funds have become smaller over time, and we do not expect them to grow in the foreseeable future."

"Continuing to manage these smaller funds would likely result in high costs and inefficiencies associated with the ongoing management of a small fund from an investment management and operational perspective."

