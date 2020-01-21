Aberdeen Standard, HUB24 partner

Aberdeen Standard Investments is set to launch retirement income products, managed portfolios and a "bionic" advice solution for advisers and employers in partnership with HUB24.

The new set of "bionic" advice solutions will kick off with a tool for advisers to better engage with their clients, based on similar tools that ASI has developed in the UK.

This will be followed by a similar solution for employers wanting to give their employees access to cost-effective financial advice.

HIUB24 director of strategic development Jason Entwistle said the new advice solution targets the 41% of Australians who intend to get financial advice but are put off by the perceived barriers.

"No product solution to date has been successful in this segment of the market, so we are truly excited to be working with Aberdeen Standard Investments to bring this product to market," Entwistle said.

ASI says using the "bionic" tools can cut the amount of time a financial adviser needs to service a client significantly, depending on the client's needs, while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The partnership between the homegrown platform business and the trillion-dollar global asset manager will build to offering retirement income solutions in early 2021.

ASI Australia head of retirement and product strategy Jason Nyilas said with the government launching a retirement income review, the company felt it important to start building retirement income infrastructure now.

"Over the next decade alone the number of Australians over 65 is projected to grow from four to seven million and most, if not all, of these will be drawing down money from their superannuation. However, most super funds say they are not ready for this transition to a post retirement world in which they will be required to provide retirement income streams that suit individual needs. We will soon be offering one proven way they can do this," Nyilas said.

HUB24 had $15.8 billion in funds under administration at December end, after picking up $1.26 billion in net inflows during the quarter, number released today on the ASX show. It is used by about 1800 advisers.