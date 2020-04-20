NEWS
Aberdeen Standard global equities funds downgraded
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 20 APR 2020   12:40PM

International equities funds offered by Aberdeen Standard Investments in the local market have been downgraded to neutral at Morningstar on the back of a style drift.

In January ASI announced its head of equities Stephen Docherty would leave the firm for personal reasons, and Dominic Byrne was appointed to the role.

Morningstar was positive on the potential impacts of the change in leadership, but noted the portfolio's style drift as it cut the rating of four funds to neutral on Friday.

"While Byrne's promotion brings additional people management and commercial development

responsibilities, it's important to note he will not be assuming portfolio management duties here, alleviating concerns that this "long-term quality" investment approach will undergo further near-term changes," Morningstar said in a note.

It also said the team's nine-strong manager lineup with an average 18 years of experience would help mitigate the key-person risk.

However, it was concerned about the portfolio moving towards a more growth approach, which has played out over the recent years.

"While the approach's quality tenet remains intact, we now have concerns over how closely the team is adhering to the value tenet," Morningstar said.

"Not only has the portfolio drifted to the growth area of the Morningstar Style Box from the core area during the past five years, but there was also a significant increase in the portfolio's price multiples throughout 2019."

Morningstar pointed to the positions the fund has initiated or topped-up in US growth stocks.

"...the portfolio's trailing P/E of 22.7 sat well above the MSCI All Country World ex Australia Index's 17.3 as of February 2020; it was also higher than the portfolio's 18.0 measure a year prior," it said.

"While the team remains experienced and well-resourced, the evolving approach provides sufficient reason to seek better options."

