AAT overturns ban on former Spaceship chair

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 9 JAN 2023   11:53AM

The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) has overturned the two-year ban placed on former Spaceship Capital director, chair and responsible manager Paul Dortkamp.

ASIC handed Dortkamp the ban in June 2022 following an investigation that found he failed to understand all the financial services offered by Spaceship under its licence.

Specifically, ASIC accused that in late 2018 and into early 2019, Dortkamp failed to take the necessary steps in relation to a fault in the Spaceship super fund's consumer onboarding system in a timely way. The fault saw members assigned to the wrong super product and Dortkamp concluded it was not Spaceship's responsibility and therefore not his responsibility.

In response, Dortkamp lodged an application with the AAT for a review of ASIC's decision, and a hearing took place in early October of last year.

Deputy president BW Rayment OAM QC concluded that, based on the evidence at the AAT hearing, he was not satisfied that Dortkamp failed to act, did not understand the financial services which his company was providing, or is incompetent.

"In the result, therefore the reviewable decision will be set aside," Rayment said.

"Instead, a banning order will not be made."

Former Spaceship chief executive Paul Bennetts was also banned in 2022 after he was found to have dishonestly obtained his Australian Institute of Company Directors qualification by having a subordinate employee - a compliance officer - complete his assessments without his involvement.

Magellan reports $2.6bn net outflows

ANDREW MCKEAN
Magellan has reported net outflows of $2.6 billion in December, including retail outflows of $0.6 billion and institutional outflows of $2 billion.

Federal Court finds against finfluencer

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The Federal Court determined Tyson Scholz, known as ASX Wolf, was running an unlicensed financial services business for over a year, including providing courses on share trading and recommending stocks on Instagram.

Former adviser sees ban reduced

CHLOE WALKER
The Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT) reduced the period and scope of the ban imposed on former financial adviser Ashok Sherwal.

Cbus stalwarts retire, union leader returns

ANDREW MCKEAN
Cbus Super board directors Anne Donnellan and Frank O'Grady are set to step down, while a retiring union national secretary will return to the fund.

