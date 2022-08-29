Newspaper icon
A sensible roadmap: Industry responds to QAR paper

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 29 AUG 2022   4:13PM

The industry has welcomed Michelle Levy's draft reform proposals, saying the consultation paper released today provides "a sensible roadmap" and a way forward.

The Quality of Advice Review consultation paper was released this afternoon, outlining several substantial changes Levy believes are necessary for revitalising the financial advice sector, making advice more affordable and accessible.

Her recommendations include removing the best interests duty, removing the requirement to provide Statements of Advice, and allowing superannuation funds to provide personal financial advice. She has also suggested scrapping 'general advice' altogether.

Welcoming the paper, Financial Services Council chief executive Blake Briggs said: "The consultation paper outlines a sensible roadmap for delivering affordable and accessible financial advice by focusing on outcomes for consumers, not out-dated compliance documents and red tape."

"Financial advice is weighed down by layers of red tape that has pushed the cost of advice to more than $5000, putting it out of reach for most Australians."

He said Levy has listened to stakeholders and got the balance right, "by detailing a framework that allows consumers to get advice on the topics they need, with all the necessary consumer protections, and through a channel that suits them, rather than a one-size-fits-all model."

He added: "The financial advice industry can now have hope that policymakers are listening to their concerns and will embrace the opportunity offered through the proposals paper to open new affordable advice pathways for consumers."

"The onus is on industry, consumer groups and government to support the evolution of the simpler regulatory framework while maintaining necessary consumer protections."

Meanwhile, the Joint Associations Working Group also welcomed the paper's publication.

"This Proposal Paper demonstrates the federal government's ongoing commitment to an independent review aimed at identifying suitable ways to improve access to quality, affordable and accessible financial advice for all Australians," the group said.

"The Paper sets out proposals to make it easier for consumers to have meaningful, fit-for-purpose conversations with their advice provider about all or part of their financial and lifestyle objectives while maintaining robust consumer protections - an objective the JAWG supports. We also take the opportunity to acknowledge the quality and depth of the engagement from the QOAR team led by Michelle Levy, given the complexities and range of issues involved."

The group is comprised of 12 industry associations, including the Association of Financial Advisers, the Financial Planning Association of Australia, CPA Australia, Self-Managed Super Fund Association and Institute of Public Accountants.

However, CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland said he has grave concerns the removal of the best interests duty would see the industry return to "the bad old days that allowed scandals like those involving Commonwealth Financial Planning and Storm Financial to occur."

"This would be an incredible disappointment to the victims of financial advice scandals who gave evidence to the Royal Commission," Kirkland said.

"The review's proposals to weaken consumer protections will fuel a revival of vertical integration, by making it easier for large banks and super funds to use their data to flog products to existing customers. This will have a serious impact on competition in the banking sector at a time when, with rising interest rates and cost of living pressures, people need to be able to find the best possible deal.

"These changes would set consumer protections back 15 years. It's as if the Banking Royal Commission has already been forgotten."

Financial Counselling Australia also criticised the recommendation, saying that so long as asset-based fees remain, there is real potential for conflicts of interest.

The best interests duty is the only bulwark consumers have against poor advice," Financial Counselling Australia chief executive Fiona Guthrie said.

"From time to time, financial counsellors assist people who have received poor financial advice and as a result are experiencing financial hardship. A best interests duty means it is less likely that poor advice is provided."

