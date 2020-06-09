A-REIT winners, losers of the 'new normal'

Both structural and cyclical headwinds threaten to impact Australia's real estate investment trust sector, with clear winners and losers emerging as the country gradually reopens.

That's according to Pengana Capital Group portfolio manager Amy Pham, responsible for the firm's High Conviction Property Securities Fund, who argued that COVID-19 had created both opportunity and risk in the AREIT sector.

"COVID-19 has created earnings uncertainty for certain sectors such as those exposed to discretionary retail whilst creating opportunities through an acceleration of structural shifts such as ecommerce," she said.

"The main casualty is the passive investments that did not take into account earnings risk."

Over the short term, the majority of A-REITs have withdrawn their earnings and distribution guidance, she said, while landlords have been encouraged to help tenants with rent relief.

Based on quarterly updates, retail landlords were only able to collect 30 to 40% of last year's rent, while office landlords were able to collect 70 to 80%. Industrial landlords collected 90 to 95% of last year's rent.

"Over the long term there are cyclical headwinds which include higher unemployment rates and lower GDP growth, impacting tenant demand, vacancy rates and market rents," Pham said.

"Importantly, COVID-19 has accelerated some of the inevitable structural changes such as the adoption of online retailing and more flexible working options."

This has seen the logistics and industrial sectors emerge as two key beneficiaries of the months ahead, Pham said.

"Logistic assets, which form part of the supply chain for food and delivery of parcels, have shown to be quite resilient," she said.

"In fact, there's been an increase in demand from online retailing which has benefitted that subsector.

"We've factored in a 5% fall in valuations mainly towards the smaller logistic centres which are more exposed to the SMEs."

Similarly, she believes the greatest opportunities will exist in the industrial sector, especially those that form part of a supply chain for ecommerce businesses.

"Over the next couple of years this will be the only sector whereby we have cap rate compression instead of expansion, which is what we would have expected from the retail and office space," Pham said.

In comparison, retail real estate will have the most downside risk to earnings going forward, she said.

"In Australia, the penetration rate of online retailing has been relatively slow at around 11%. With COVID-19, this is expected to increase to 19% over the next two years," Pham said.

"With the increase in retail consolidation and online presence, we expect that the shift of power will move from the landlord towards the tenant. With this, we expect that there will be a rebasing of rents and shorter lease terms going forward."

She predicts a 20 to 30% fall in valuations for regional malls and a 5-10% contraction in convenience centres (seen as more defensive thanks to their exposure to supermarkets).

With the unemployment rate at all time highs, office tenant demand will also be impacted, as will vacancy rates and market rent, Pham said.

"What we've learned from past downturns is that when vacancy rates increase from 4% to levels of about 10 to 15%, net effective rents decrease from about 20 to 25%," she said.

"In terms of structural shifts, it is too early to determine how successful the adoption of working from home has been.

"However, companies now know that with the existing technologies available, certain functions can be done from the home."

This is offset by the additional space required to allow for social distancing and the elimination of hot desking, she said, predicting a 25% fall in valuation for CBD offices and a 15% fall for metro offices all considered.

Increased unemployment and a slow in migration would also negatively impact demand in the residential real estate sector, Pham said, however this would be partially offset by record low interest rates and a reduction in supply.

Pengana predicts a 20-30% fall in sales, as well as a 5% decline in price, she said.

"However, in the long term we believe there'll be more of an upside risk than downside risk as we know that during downturns the government is supportive of this sector, especially in the first home buyer market segment," Pham said.

The REIT space is in a far better position than it was during the Global Financial Crisis, Pham noted, recommending investors focus on REITs with sustainable earnings growth, strong balance sheets and favourable thematic drivers in the months ahead.