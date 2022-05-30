A mixed year for super: KPMG

The annual KPMG Super Insights report has called 2020 and 2021 a challenging period for the superannuation sector, the impact of which will be felt for some time to come.

Over 2020/21 investment markets and the super sector rebounded from the initial impacts of the pandemic but the Early Release of Super scheme continued to impact membership.

The early release payments and the first stage closure of eligible rollover funds contributed to a 5% reduction in the number of member accounts. Member accounts fell from 22 million to 20.8 million.

However, this was countered by recoveries in share markets and a 13% increase in total member contributions and 8% rise in employer contributions.

Looking forward, KPMG said the Your Future, Your Super legislation - in particular stapling and the annual performance test, will keep pressure on a segment of the sector. Legislative requirements will likely result in further fund consolidation and continuing funds will need to ramp up efforts to meet their current and future member needs, the report said.

Moreover, inflows are no longer driven by default arrangements and retaining scale will be about the attraction and retention of members, the report added.

Further to demographic shifts that have signalled a need for greater focus by funds on the retirement phase, the report also claimed consumer expectations of funds have and will continue to evolve.

"Both the lived experiences of the pandemic and natural disasters faced largely on the eastern seaboard of Australia have had a marked impact on Australians and their expectations of funds," the report said.

"33% of Australians already make ESG investment choices and 45% are seeking to do the same. However, Australian's face barriers in terms of lack of awareness of product solutions and tools to help them invest consistently with their ESG objectives.

"Members expect to be able to access information and help as and when they want it and ideally for information to be personalised."

KPMG is optimistic that the requirements of the retirement income covenant will deliver better outcomes to members approaching and in retirement. Though, the report did stipulate that to succeed in the retention and growth of this segment of membership, funds would need to increase their access to data as an input to robust cohort identification and analysis.

KPMG asset and wealth management national sector leader Linda Elkins commented: "Overlaying the need and formal requirement for retirement income strategies to deliver to the aging demographic, funds need to also cater for key developments and trends in member expectations of their superannuation funds."

Elkins said funds will need to be proactive in meeting members expectations in relation to ESG and their funds' responses to climate change, communications and services and level of personalisation.

She added: "All strategies to meet these demands need to be delivered in the context of increased regulatory scrutiny and the overarching requirement to act in members' best financial interests."