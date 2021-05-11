NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
$450 SG threshold axed
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 11 MAY 2021   7:35PM

The longstanding requirement for workers to earn more than $450 a month to be entitled to the superannuation guarantee has been scrapped.

In a move that would benefit more than 200,000 women, the need for Aussies to earn more than $450 a month in order to qualify for SG payments is being abolished from 1 July 2022.

It's expected to cost about $31.5 million over the forward estimates.

"The government is focused on improving retirement outcomes for women by increasing superannuation coverage and making our system fairer," minister for superannuation Jane Hume said in a joint statement with minister for women, Marise Payne.

Sponsored by Eaton Vance
Responsible Fixed-Income Investing with Calvert

Industry bodies have lobbied for the removal of the threshold for several years now, including the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, Women in Super and Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

"We want all Australians to get the most out of the superannuation system," Frydenberg said.

Sponsored Video
Praemium - The Platform of Everything

"On average women retire with less superannuation than men."

The Retirement Income Review found that 63% of those earning less than $450 a month are women. It also found that the current median gender gap in superannuation balances at retirement is 22%.

Welcoming the announcement, Financial Services Council chief executive Sally Loane said: "This package of superannuation changes will allow Australians to save more for their retirement and have flexibility with their contributions as they move toward retirement."

"The removal of the $450 threshold will help women build their superannuation savings throughout different stages of their career, particularly if they are working multiple jobs."

Read more: Association of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesJane HumeMarise PayneRetirement Income ReviewSally LoaneFSC
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
FSC proposes new advice model
Include ESG in BFID: FSC
No big losers in FY22 budget
Draft regulation on YFYS released
What to expect from the budget
Budget to boost home ownership rates
Commissions likely to stay: Hume
Super top ups increase: Survey
Life industry to launch framework
Government merges advice reviews
Editor's Choice
Rest executive to retire, GM appointed
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
As its group executive, people, finance and change prepares to retire, the $62 billion industry fund is welcoming a new general manager and recruiting for its first chief financial officer.
Pengana appoints manager
KANIKA SOOD
Pengana has appointed US manager Harding Loevner to manage $435 million of assets in its listed and unlisted International Fund.
Jarden and Nomura form alliance
KARREN VERGARA
Investment and advisory firm Jarden and investment bank Nomura have joined forces to provide clients shared expertise.
Investec fund in management buyout
KARREN VERGARA
Investec Australia has divested a portion of its $60 million emerging companies strategy to the fund's founder.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Steve Freeborn
Head of Superannuation
Rice Warner
David Wright
Managing Partner
Zenith Investment Partners
Peter Esho
Co-Founder
Admin Special Accounts
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
26
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
JUN
3
Technical Services Forum 
JUN
10
Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 
JUL
1
Consumer Finance Awards 
JUL
20
Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Despite no legislation, the stapling of members to their super funds is due to commence July 1. Should this be delayed?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ross Barry
CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
SPIRIT SUPER
Growing up on a dairy farm was the impetus for Spirit Super chief investment officer Ross Barry to learn more about economics and investing. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.