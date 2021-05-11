$450 SG threshold axed

The longstanding requirement for workers to earn more than $450 a month to be entitled to the superannuation guarantee has been scrapped.

In a move that would benefit more than 200,000 women, the need for Aussies to earn more than $450 a month in order to qualify for SG payments is being abolished from 1 July 2022.

It's expected to cost about $31.5 million over the forward estimates.

"The government is focused on improving retirement outcomes for women by increasing superannuation coverage and making our system fairer," minister for superannuation Jane Hume said in a joint statement with minister for women, Marise Payne.

Industry bodies have lobbied for the removal of the threshold for several years now, including the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees, Women in Super and Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.

"We want all Australians to get the most out of the superannuation system," Frydenberg said.

"On average women retire with less superannuation than men."

The Retirement Income Review found that 63% of those earning less than $450 a month are women. It also found that the current median gender gap in superannuation balances at retirement is 22%.

Welcoming the announcement, Financial Services Council chief executive Sally Loane said: "This package of superannuation changes will allow Australians to save more for their retirement and have flexibility with their contributions as they move toward retirement."

"The removal of the $450 threshold will help women build their superannuation savings throughout different stages of their career, particularly if they are working multiple jobs."