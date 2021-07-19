NEWS
Investment

3PD wins distribution partnership

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 19 JUL 2021   12:05PM

An emerging markets fund manager is expanding its presence in Australia by appointing 3PD as its distribution partner.

ValueQuest Capital, an Indian equities fund manager led by co-founders Sanjay Bakshi and Paresh Thakker, hopes to build on its current mandate with an Australian institutional client.

Mumbai-based Thakker said the ValueQuest India Moat Fund is one vehicle that is open to international investors.

"India's economic growth and listed equity market are now developed to the extent they warrant dedicated investment from institutional investors who are seeking complementary returns beyond traditional global investing," Thakker said.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Watch now & earn CPD

"India is likely to regain its spot as the fastest-growing economy in the world soon aided by catalysts like potential shift of global supply chains to India as they look to diversify their supplier countries, sharp cut in corporate tax rate (now amongst the lowest in the world), labour reforms and production linked incentives provided by government."

Robert Harrison, a co-founder of 3PD, said as investors continue their quest for superior returns and competitive advantage, they cannot continue to leave India off the table.

"Current global portfolios align with global benchmarks and thus largely exclude the best opportunities in markets like India. Our challenge has been to find investment managers that will be the strong performers in Asia and we are confident ValueQuest qualifies," he said.

Harrison added that 3PD plans to introduce ValueQuest Capital's strategies, including those particularly suited for ESG-conscious investors, to the institutional markets in Australia and New Zealand.

Promethos Capital, Marylebone Partners and Fullgoal Asset Management are some of 3PD's recently acquired partners.

Read more: AustraliaValueQuest CapitalValueQuest India Moat FundParesh ThakkerRobert HarrisonAsiaFullgoal Asset ManagementMarylebone PartnersNew ZealandPromethos CapitalSanjay Bakshi
