3PD, Haven Green ink partnership

Haven Green and 3PD have entered into a back-to-back alliance agreement.

The new agreement means 3PD will represent Haven Green Investment Managers in Australia and New Zealand and Haven Green will represent 3PD's managers in Europe, Middle East, Asia, and the US.

3PD is a distributor of investment managers, representing several strategies with a focus on pure play ESG.

Haven Green is also dedicated to developing pure play ESG managers and has a bias towards unlisted strategies such as private equity and infrastructure.

Haven Green founder Paul Price said with demand for ESG strategies growing, the time for the partnership was right.

"Global investors are moving quickly to adopt best ESG practice with a focus on delivering sustainable and impact outcomes," Price said.

"Seeking out the investment managers that will succeed in this space is a massive challenge that Haven Green looks to solve through screening multiple candidate managers and refining to a small list blended in a multi-boutique approach.

"Having access to 3PD's experienced team in one of the leading ESG investment markets is very attractive for our investment managers and we look forward to assisting investment managers in the 3PD stable."

3PD co-founder Robert Harrison added: "Key to 3PD's success is to keep abreast of innovative and disruptive ESG investments that are occurring internationally and bringing those ideas to Australian and New Zealand investors. Haven Green allows us to do this."