Financial Planning
2022 Power50 advisers revealed

BY STAFF WRITER  |  MONDAY, 31 OCT 2022   12:54PM

For the ninth year running, Financial Standard has named the 50 most influential financial advisers in Australia.

The Financial Standard Power50 is comprised of the top advisers that are actively driving the financial advice industry forward, helping to shape its future and the financial futures of their clients.

When the Power50 began, it was focused on the financial advisers making their mark via social media. With that now part and parcel of doing business, the Power50 has evolved to showcase those advisers that are going above and beyond, whether it be through innovative business models designed to increase the number of people accessing advice, working with government to shape reform packages, or mentoring and educating the next generation of advisers.

"With more Australians moving into retirement in the next decade and a new wave of budding investors gaining their financial literacy through social platforms, the need for financial advisers with 'influence' has never been greater," Financial Standard director of media Michelle Baltazar said.

This year saw more than 100 advisers shortlisted for the Power50, with over 7542 votes received. All candidates were screened by the Financial Standard editorial and data team, and the Association of Financial Advisers and the Financial Planning Association of Australia.

As to be expected given the immense change seen in the industry in the past 12 months, there's plenty of new faces in this year's Power50 - 20, to be exact.

That said, the list is almost evenly split when it comes to the level of experience among the Power50; 17 advisers have more than 20 years' experience, 18 have been in the game for between 10 and 19 years, and 15 advisers have less than 10 years in the industry.

Interestingly, there is one entrant who has featured in all nine Power50s Financial Standard has curated. Atlas Wealth Management's Brett Evans is a force for good in the industry, particularly when it comes to financial advice for expats. Elsewhere, this marks the eighth time Verante Financial Planning's Liam Shorte has been on the list, while both Evalesco Financial Services' Marshall Brentnall and Ethinvest's David Rae have both featured seven times.

Meanwhile, thirty-eight per cent of the Power50 is female in 2022, with the list highlighting the many emerging female leaders in the industry, from those sharing their knowledge as advisers with the masses at a time when financial guidance is in high demand, to those sitting in the driver's seat when it comes to advocating for their industry and their peers.

Congratulating the 2022 Power50, Financial Standard editor Jamie Williamson said: "These advisers are among the best the industry has to offer and, after the upheaval seen in the sector and the mass exodus of experienced advisers, this year's Power50 represents the future of advice in Australia."

"Financial Standard is proud to showcase excellence in advice and we hope you'll celebrate this year's Power50 advisers along with us."

To view the full Power50 list for 2022, click here.

