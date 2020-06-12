2020 MAX Award winners named

The most outstanding efforts in financial services marketing, advertising and sales were recognised in the 2020 Financial Standard MAX Awards, presented via virtual ceremony last night.
Big winners in the 15th annual awards include BlackRock, Legg Mason, Vanguard and Zurich.
BlackRock's national iShares specialist James Waterworth took out Executive of the Year - Distribution while Legg Mason head of marketing Felicity Nicholson was named Executive of the Year - Marketing.
Meanwhile, Distribution Team of the Year went to Allianz Retire+.
Vanguard and Zurich took home two gongs each with Vanguard awarded Integrated Campaign of the Year and Website of the Year, and Zurich taking out Marketing Team of the Year and Print Campaign of the Year - Trade.
Rainmaker managing director Christopher Page took the opportunity to congratulate both the winners and the finalists in the 2020 MAX Awards, adding that this year saw more than 17,500 votes received - more than any previous year.
He went on to note the awards have evolved to reflect changes in the wealth management space over the years, and now to reflect the current environment.
Echoing this, Financial Standard executive director of media and publishing Michelle Baltazar said: "There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes just to be shortlisted, so we're delighted to be able to recognise this year's MAX awardees, despite COVID-19."
"We also want to show our support and encourage all our winners to step up and help more Aussies recover and rebuild their wealth in these challenging times."
The full list of 2020 MAX Award winners is below, or you can watch the virtual ceremony here.
Agency Campaign of the Year
T. Rowe Price with Fundamental Media
Agency Executive of the Year - Financial Services
Claire Zipeure - Media Lab
Agency of the Year
Ptarmigan Media
Community Initiative of the Year
La Trobe Financial
Creative Agency of the Year
RADAR Sydney
Digital Campaign of the Year
Praemium
Distribution Team of the Year
Allianz Retire+
Executive of the Year - Distribution
James Waterworth - BlackRock
Executive of the Year - Marketing
Felicity Nicholson - Legg Mason
Financial Education Campaign of the Year
TAL
Integrated Campaign of the Year
Vanguard Australia
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer
Suncorp
Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry
Pendal Group
Marketing Team of the Year
Zurich
Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer
Sunsuper
Print Campaign of the Year - Trade
Zurich
Product Launch of the Year
RARE Infrastructure
Public Relations Agency of the Year
BlueChip Communication
Social Media Campaign of the Year
Australian Ethical
Video Campaign of the Year
BT
Website of the Year
Vanguard Australia