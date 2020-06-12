2020 MAX Award winners named

The most outstanding efforts in financial services marketing, advertising and sales were recognised in the 2020 Financial Standard MAX Awards, presented via virtual ceremony last night.

Big winners in the 15th annual awards include BlackRock, Legg Mason, Vanguard and Zurich.

BlackRock's national iShares specialist James Waterworth took out Executive of the Year - Distribution while Legg Mason head of marketing Felicity Nicholson was named Executive of the Year - Marketing.

Meanwhile, Distribution Team of the Year went to Allianz Retire+.

Vanguard and Zurich took home two gongs each with Vanguard awarded Integrated Campaign of the Year and Website of the Year, and Zurich taking out Marketing Team of the Year and Print Campaign of the Year - Trade.

Rainmaker managing director Christopher Page took the opportunity to congratulate both the winners and the finalists in the 2020 MAX Awards, adding that this year saw more than 17,500 votes received - more than any previous year.

He went on to note the awards have evolved to reflect changes in the wealth management space over the years, and now to reflect the current environment.

Echoing this, Financial Standard executive director of media and publishing Michelle Baltazar said: "There's a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes just to be shortlisted, so we're delighted to be able to recognise this year's MAX awardees, despite COVID-19."

"We also want to show our support and encourage all our winners to step up and help more Aussies recover and rebuild their wealth in these challenging times."

The full list of 2020 MAX Award winners is below, or you can watch the virtual ceremony here.

Agency Campaign of the Year

T. Rowe Price with Fundamental Media

Agency Executive of the Year - Financial Services

Claire Zipeure - Media Lab

Agency of the Year

Ptarmigan Media

Community Initiative of the Year

La Trobe Financial

Creative Agency of the Year

RADAR Sydney

Digital Campaign of the Year

Praemium

Distribution Team of the Year

Allianz Retire+

Executive of the Year - Distribution

James Waterworth - BlackRock

Executive of the Year - Marketing

Felicity Nicholson - Legg Mason

Financial Education Campaign of the Year

TAL

Integrated Campaign of the Year

Vanguard Australia

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Consumer

Suncorp

Marketing Campaign of the Year - Industry

Pendal Group

Marketing Team of the Year

Zurich

Print Campaign of the Year - Consumer

Sunsuper

Print Campaign of the Year - Trade

Zurich

Product Launch of the Year

RARE Infrastructure

Public Relations Agency of the Year

BlueChip Communication

Social Media Campaign of the Year

Australian Ethical

Video Campaign of the Year

BT

Website of the Year

Vanguard Australia