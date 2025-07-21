1MDB mastermind found in Shanghai with Aussie passport: Reports

Jho Low, the man accused of defrauding Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, is reportedly living in Shanghai under a Greek alias with a fake Australian passport.

Investigative outlet Brazen is reporting that Low, who has been on the run for several years, is hiding in the luxury Green Hills district of Shanghai, China under the name of Constantinos Achilles Veis. He also reportedly holds a forged Australian passport in that name.

Low is accused of being the mastermind behind a major money laundering scheme that saw close to $7 billion stolen from 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the sovereign wealth fund he helped former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak establish.

Razak was recently released from prison after having been charged over the scandal. He was discharged by the High Court but not acquitted of the charges. This was in relation to funds that were taken from SRC International, a 1MDB subsidiary.

Investigations into the 1MDB scandal are being conducted by both Malaysian and US authorities. The US Department of Justice has previously said the embezzled funds were used on everything from a 300-foot luxury yacht to jewellery and artwork.

It's also alleged a film production company linked to Razak co-financed The Wolf of Wall Street film. Low had reportedly showered its star, Leonardo Dicaprio, with many gifts which have since been returned.

Famously, model Miranda Kerr was gifted a glass piano by Low estimated to be worth about US$1 million. She was able to keep the gift because she had reportedly specifically built a room around it to protect it from the elements, making it too costly to repossess.

Investigations into the 1MDB case continue.