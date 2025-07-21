Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

1MDB mastermind found in Shanghai with Aussie passport: Reports

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 21 JUL 2025   12:43PM

Jho Low, the man accused of defrauding Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, is reportedly living in Shanghai under a Greek alias with a fake Australian passport.

Investigative outlet Brazen is reporting that Low, who has been on the run for several years, is hiding in the luxury Green Hills district of Shanghai, China under the name of Constantinos Achilles Veis. He also reportedly holds a forged Australian passport in that name.

Low is accused of being the mastermind behind a major money laundering scheme that saw close to $7 billion stolen from 1 Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), the sovereign wealth fund he helped former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak establish.

Razak was recently released from prison after having been charged over the scandal. He was discharged by the High Court but not acquitted of the charges. This was in relation to funds that were taken from SRC International, a 1MDB subsidiary.

Investigations into the 1MDB scandal are being conducted by both Malaysian and US authorities. The US Department of Justice has previously said the embezzled funds were used on everything from a 300-foot luxury yacht to jewellery and artwork.

It's also alleged a film production company linked to Razak co-financed The Wolf of Wall Street film. Low had reportedly showered its star, Leonardo Dicaprio, with many gifts which have since been returned.

Famously, model Miranda Kerr was gifted a glass piano by Low estimated to be worth about US$1 million. She was able to keep the gift because she had reportedly specifically built a room around it to protect it from the elements, making it too costly to repossess.

Investigations into the 1MDB case continue.

Read more: Jho LowNajib Razak1 Malaysia Development BerhadUS Department of JusticeBrazenConstantinos Achilles VeisLeonardo DicaprioMiranda KerrSRC InternationalWolf of Wall Street
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Stockbroking faces 'perception problem'
Aligning investments to Leo's dating strategy pays off
Aon, Willis Towers Watson terminate merger
Forex CT cops $20 million fine
Bernie Madoff dies in prison
Manipulative trading at J.P. Morgan costs it over $1bn
J.P. Morgan set to cough up US$1bn
Goldman chief faces backlash over DJ set
Goldman Sachs $1b corruption bill
US reaches $1bn settlement over 1MDB scam

Editor's Choice

CC Capital drags feet on Insignia takeover bid

KARREN VERGARA
CC Capital Partners continues to drag its feet on making an official takeover offer for Insignia Financial, surpassing the two-week timeframe it promised it would make a binding bid within.

Aware Super completes $1bn of acquisitions

ELIZA BAVIN
Aware Super has completed three super-prime real estate acquisitions in central London for a combined value of around £500 million.

1MDB mastermind found in Shanghai with Aussie passport: Reports

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Jho Low, the man accused of defrauding Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, is reportedly living in Shanghai under a Greek alias with a fake Australian passport.

McKell Institute calls for CGT 'circuit breaker'

ELIZA BAVIN
A new McKell Institute paper calls for a major shake-up of capital gains tax with a "circuit breaker" proposal to the ongoing housing debate.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

JUL
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Alexis George

Alexis George

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIMITED
After a few years of "cleaning up the past," AMP chief executive Alexis George has her sights firmly set on the future and restoring the wealth giant to its former glory. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media