Yarra Capital adds to distribution team

Yarra Capital Management announced a new research and investment consultant manager has joined its distribution team.

The firm said Tracy Brown will take the position effective immediately, bringing over 20 years' experience in the financial services industry.

Brown joins from Hamel Strategic Partners in Melbourne where she was a distribution director. She was previously head of distribution at Paragon Funds Management.

Prior to that, Brown spent around 20 years in a range of senior roles with Colonial First State (CFS) and IOOF/Perennial Investment Partners.

At Yarra Capital Management, Brown will be responsible for researcher and consultant relationships and will work closely with the firm's leadership team to help achieve its growth objectives.

Yarra chief commercial officer Vito D'Introno said he was pleased to welcome Brown to the team.

"Tracy is an outstanding hire for the business and we are excited to have her on board," D'Introno said.

"Her experience in the market working closely with research houses will be of significant benefit to the Firm as we continue to build out our distribution strategy."

Serving Australian institutional and retail markets, Yarra's offering includes its fundamental Australian equities product set, consisting of long-only, concentrated strategies, and fixed income capabilities.