Women hit hardest by pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic hit women's job security and productivity the hardest, taking a significant toll on their mental health compared to men, new research shows.

Two in three women tended to suffer from mental health issues compared to half of men, according to SuperFriend's latest wellness at work research, which canvassed over 10,300 workers from several industries.

The proportion of Australian workers who found themselves with no paid work peaked in April 2020, impacting women nearly twice as much as men (11.3% vs. 6.9%).

Women under 25 years old were most affected by mental health conditions and experienced greater job insecurity than men last year (27.1% vs. 25.7%).

Women were also forced to work fewer hours than men (26.7% vs 22.1% for men). One in four said their productivity was negatively impacted by family caring responsibilities compared to 16% of men.

Despite the findings, there was some good news from the 2020 Indicators of a Thriving Workplace, Gender Identity Spotlight report.

More employers are implementing practical actions to better support the mental wellbeing of their staff, driving a 2.4-point increase in the workplace mental health and wellbeing index to 65.1.

Workplaces were able to support more vulnerable employees, as three in five workers attributed their mental health issues led to lower productivity, the report found.

SuperFriend chief executive Margo Lydon said: "The events of 2020 have turned workplaces upside down, but the pandemic has been particularly hard on women. It has intensified the challenges that women already faced, such as balancing paid work and carers' responsibilities, and the emotional toll of financial insecurity, significantly impacting their mental health and wellbeing."

According to a Financial Sector Union survey of its members, only 52% of women were able to work from home during the pandemic compared to 73% of men.

Of the FSU members who were unable to work from home, 88% of women worked in customer-facing roles compared to 64% of men.

FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said a greater proportion of casual workers in the finance industry are women - 67% compared to 56% in all industries.

These jobs are insecure and are the first jobs to lose hours and roles during times of uncertainty, she said.