Willis Towers Watson names global investments lead

Willis Towers Watson names global investments leadBY JAMIE WILLIAMSON | WEDNESDAY, 14 JUN 2023 12:45PM
Willis Towers Watson will have a new global head of investments, effective July 1.
Diya Luke has been appointed to the role, replacing Chris Ford who is set to retire this month.
She has been with WTW for almost two decades, first as an investment consultant before taking on several senior roles like New York investments leader, southeast investments leader, and northeast region leader.
Most recently, Luke served as growth acceleration leader for the company's Health, Wealth & Career business.
In her new role, she will be responsible for driving the growth strategy of the Investments business globally. She will report to Julie Gebauer, head of Health, Wealth & Career.
"We're excited to appoint Diya to this important leadership position," Gebauer said.
"She's an experienced leader with a track record for making smart connections and a deep understanding of our clients' needs. We look forward to her many contributions as we continue to bring our best innovative ideas forward and invest for a more sustainable tomorrow."
As for Ford, Gebauer thanks him for his tenure and wished him the best in retirement.
"Chris' leadership has been instrumental in building a truly global Investments business, which today has more than $150 billion in assets under management and has historically outperformed industry benchmarks. As a result, our clients' portfolios have achieved attractive investment results while managing risk," she said.
