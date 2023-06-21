Newspaper icon
Technology
Westpac plans aggressive platforms play

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 JUN 2023   12:56PM

Bringing an end to years of speculation and sales discussions, Westpac will retain its platforms business, saying it intends to "aggressively compete" in the space.

Despite having carried out a lengthy and competitive sales process, Westpac is going to keep hold of its platforms business, which holds about $131 billion in funds under administration.

"Westpac will retain and continue to invest in the business, including the development of features to improve the adviser and investor experience, as well as the ongoing simplification and improved efficiency of its operations," the group said.

BT chief executive Matt Rady told Financial Standard the outcome is largely the result of a lack of suitable offers.

"There was a lot of interest, and this is a great business. The consequence of that is that you need to make sure it lands really well, and you get the right outcomes, and what we've concluded is that we just haven't been able to reach an agreement," he said.

However, he said Westpac sees great opportunity for the business in future.

"BT's been many things over the past five years... today, we're a much simpler and focused business than ever. The only thing we do now is platforms, and our purpose is to enable quality financial advice to thrive. When you think about it from that perspective, what this announcement does is just enable us to get on with the job," he said.

About half of the country's financial advisers currently use BT's platforms, which currently comprise Panorama and Asgard eWRAP. By market share, Plan For Life puts BT at the top with 17.1% as at December 2022.

Rady said he believes this is in part because of the unique value proposition BT presents. That is, it's the only platforms business in market that is wholly owned by a major bank, therefore leveraging the strong cybersecurity protections of a financial institution.

"There's never been a more important time to have confidence and security in where you're putting your money... From a technology perspective, it's fantastic to have the capability of Westpac sitting behind you. The confidence that bank-grade security provides is something that is going to become increasingly important," he said.

The platforms arm was lumped in with several other underperforming business lines at Westpac in May 2020 when it created the Specialist Businesses Division for those that lacked sufficient scale. In addition to platforms, this comprised superannuation and retirement products, investments, general and life insurance, auto finance, and Westpac Pacific. Of these, nine have been sold off. Only Westpac Pacific remains, after an unsuccessful attempt to sell it to Kina Securities; a deal rejected by the Papua New Guinea regulator.

Throughout this period, Westpac continued to invest in its platforms, specifically Panorama, with the aim to enable greater efficiency in advisers' practices. Among other things, this included the BT Panorama Online Service Request Tracker, major upgrades to its app, and the introduction of the Blue chatbot. Rady says a major pillar of the plan to "aggressively compete" is further technological advancement, including exploring artificial intelligence.

"BT Blue is really AI, in relation to self-service... that's the area where we think are interesting opportunities, and we want to leverage our strengths. We are very strong in managed accounts and we're very strong in digital, so we see those areas as great opportunities to continue to be market leaders," he said.

"We're very focused. We've chosen a path that means we integrate really well to other technologies used by advisers, and we're making sure we're nimble. We're moving down a pathway to leverage the strength of the bank, but also looking at opportunities and pathways to the way we think about the cloud, for example."

In achieving this, Rady didn't discount acquiring other players or tech providers, however he said Panorama is already viewed by BT and Westpac as a market-leading, contemporary platform with first-class core capabilities that are scalable.

"But we'll also look to complement that with other technologies. We won't be all things to all people, but we'll look to integrate... the consequence of that is that we think the platform we have today is the platform we'll have tomorrow," he said.

The decision to retain the business coincides with its head, Kathy Vincent, departing for a new role as chief of retirement at Australian Retirement Trust.

"Kathy has made a fantastic contribution to BT over the past five years and led us through a very significant amount of strategic change," Rady said.

With Vincent remaining at BT until the end of the year, Rady confirmed no replacement has been appointed as yet.

"There's plenty of opportunity for us to look at how we set ourselves up for success in the future and nothing is going to be announced soon. We want to make sure we've got the right people in the right roles for the right point in time," he said.

Read more: WestpacAsgard eWRAPAustralian Retirement TrustBT PanoramaBusinesses Division forFinancial StandardKathy VincentKina SecuritiesMatt Rady
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

