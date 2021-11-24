WealthO2 appoints to newly created role

WealthO2 has appointed Ahn Rutty to the newly created role of head of client success as demand for its adviser tech software solution increases.

Rutty will play a pivotal role in orchestrating the seamless onboarding of financial advisers to deliver efficiency across the end-to-end advice experience.

Rutty joins WealthO2 from Temenos, where she was senior customer success manager.

Prior to this, she worked as a senior account manager at Rubik and Macquarie Group.

WealthO2 chief executive Andrew Whelan said adviser interest in WealthO2 is growing strongly, and that Rutty's appointment is a result of this continued business growth and our commitment to delivering best in class service to our growing customer base.

"At WealthO2, we are focused on changing the game in the financial planning and software space," Whelan said.

"The ongoing regulatory and industry challenges facing financial advisers has served to highlight the importance of an investment platform's role in increasing efficiency, driving down the cost of advice, increasing practice profitability and providing intergenerational low balance solutions."

Whelan added that Rutty joins the company during a strong period of growth for the company.

"She [Rutty] brings extensive experience across customer success, key accounts, and relationship management to the team," Whelan said.

"She is a welcome addition to WealthO2, and the broader team will benefit from her understanding of process, insights and expertise."

Rutty said she was excited to join the WealthO2 team.

"I have admired their reputation in the industry and mission to change the advice landscape," she said.

Her appointment follows several key appointments across the client service and relationship management teams over the recent months.

Her role will commence on 13 December 2021.