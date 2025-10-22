'We have entered a new economic era': CBA

Commonwealth Bank (CBA) chief economist Luke Yeaman has warned investors that the world has entered a "new economic era" where the rules are "very different", in his most recent economic update.

"Things that have been disdained in recent decades are back on the table, including conflict, sanctions, industry policy, tariffs and restrictions on investment and exports," Yeaman said.

"This is a deep structural change, not a temporary Trump phenomenon - as some would like to think."

Yeaman said markets appear to be underestimating the depth of change and the likelihood of future shocks.

"The current US-China frictions are a case in point. China and the US aren't negotiating a typical trade deal; they are flexing their economic and strategic muscle as part of a contest for long-term supremacy," he said.

On geopolitical issues, Yeaman said they are the main driver of the new economic era, having led to a "fundamental breakdown of trust" between the major countries of the world.

"The last economic era was underpinned by a high degree of geopolitical stability and trust between key players. This stability paved the way for a rapid increase in trade, more integrated supply chains, adoption of just-in-time operations, deregulation and financial liberalisation," Yeaman said.

"That was the era that most investors and business leaders cut their teeth in.

"Today, the world looks very different. Trust has been eroded. We face a multipolar world order, with the two largest countries in the world in open strategic competition. There is war in Europe and a growing threat of conflict in the South China Sea. Economic institutions have become battlegrounds for influence and trade is being weaponised."

Assumptions that China would continue pursuing economic reform as it integrated more into the global economy proved naïve, he added.

"Instead, China has adopted a more assertive posture - seeking to dominate strategic sectors, using economic coercion to achieve its political aims and openly fostering closer ties with Russia, Iran and North Korea," Yeaman said.

But geopolitical tensions are not the only issues facing the global economy.

Yeaman said there is a "massive" investment task ahead as the world works towards the transition to net zero, with the world yet to figure out how to deliver new energy systems and redesign industrial, business and household processes.

However, he said the transition should spark new tech innovations and deliver more diverse low-cost energy, but this may only come about around the year 2050.

"The transition to this point will be messy. Most notably, energy security and reliability will be sorely tested, bringing with it the risk of higher power prices for consumers and industry. This will make it harder to maintain community support for the tough steps needed to drive the transformation at scale," he said.

"Net zero has also sparked a classic 'first mover' race globally, as countries seek to dominate new green industries and capture the benefits."

Another issue facing the economy is the rise and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI), along with other emerging technologies such as quantum computing, robotics, biotech and genomics.

"Classic economic questions are being asked about the impact of this new technology on overall productivity and the risk of mass job displacement in established industries," Yeaman said.

"Job displacement is harder to measure, and estimates vary wildly. Most job classes will be affected in some way by AI, but suggestions of mass unemployment appear alarmist. In our view, evolution is more likely than revolution, but there is still a lot of water to go under the bridge."

Lastly, the world is in the early stages of a major demographic shift as its people age, and more countries deal with absolute population declines.

"This gets less public attention, but the impacts will still be far-reaching," Yeaman warned.

"Population decline will continue to drag down long-term potential growth rates across the major economies, put greater pressure on fiscal positions (as dependency rates rise and older households dissave), and drive more intense competition for skilled and unskilled migration."

While he admits these threats paint a "gloomy picture", there are also clear positives.

"The combination of AI and other new technologies, along with the move towards net zero, has the capacity to generate a major boost to global productivity. If this does come to fruition, it will help to offset many of the negatives," Yeaman said.

"Higher productivity can offset the drag from increased trade barriers and regulation and materially boost government revenue. New technology has the potential to dramatically cut the cost of the net zero transition for governments, businesses and consumers. And, as in China, robotics and automation can help to solve many of the challenges thrown up by an ageing population and smaller working age populations.

"What technology can't solve, is the breakdown in trust in the global economy, so geopolitical tension and volatility will remain high."