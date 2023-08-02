Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

WA private wealth firms merge

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 AUG 2023   12:14PM

Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers has acquired Partnership Wealth Management.

In a deal that was finalised yesterday, The Partnership Wealth team will merge with Capital Partners, joining a team of 41 which includes 13 wealth advisers.

It comes as The Partnership Wealth director Andrew White retires.

"I've spent many years helping people retire, so when it came to my own retirement, the most important consideration was to find a sustainable and professional home for my clients to continue receiving advice," White said.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

Meanwhile, Capital Partners managing director David Andrew said the group is delighted to partner with White to ensure that his clients continue to receive the "high level of care they're used to."

"From our first discussion with Andrew (White), it was clear that his priority was to make sure his clients are well looked after," Andrew said.

Capital Partners has been serving affluent clients in Western Australia for over 20 years and has twice been named Professional Practice of the Year by the Financial Planning Association of Australia, now Financial Advice Association Australia.

The merger marks its first corporate transaction in 20 years.

Read more: Capital Partners Private Wealth AdvisersPartnership Wealth ManagementAndrew WhiteDavid AndrewFinancial Advice Association Australia
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser demand up as industry turns corner: Recruiter
Adviser levy tripled, labelled "deeply unfair"
FAAA awards Gwen Fletcher Memorial prize
Experience pathway could create two adviser tiers
FAAA sounds alarm on no-consultation super reform
Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel
Adviser numbers drop, FAAA strengthens recruitment
NALI measure receives mixed response
Slash proposed tax rate for high super balances: FAAA
Industry welcomes experience pathway consultation

Editor's Choice

Trustees to disclose more remuneration details

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
APRA will force superannuation funds to provide more details into how they pay executives, particularly wanting deeper insight into how variable remuneration is rewarded.

More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar

STAFF WRITER  |   12:36PM
The return of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's annual 'RockStar' event was a roaring success, seeing more than $100,000 raised for its charity partners while an Oasis classic saw PIMCO's Scott Delaney crowned the night's winner.

Acadian employs ChatGPT to assess climate targets

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   11:47AM
Acadian Asset Management is using the technology underpinning ChatGPT to predict whether companies are likely to achieve sustainability targets.

WA private wealth firms merge

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:14PM
Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers has acquired Partnership Wealth Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.