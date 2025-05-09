Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Vista Equity Partners, S64 to bring strategy to APAC

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 9 MAY 2025   12:04PM

The new fund, VistaOne, will provide APAC investors with access to a balanced portfolio of 'mission-critical' software solutions via Vista's private equity platform.

VistaOne invests across the lifecycle of large, mid, and small cap private software companies through Vista's Foundation and Endeavor private equity strategies. It's an open-ended fund manufactured in partnership with S64, the global alternative fintech and solutions company.

It provides quarterly liquidity, has low investment minimums compared to traditional private market investment strategies, and exposure to direct Vista deals with one layer of fees, the two parties said.

The rollout aims to capitalise on the "largest and fastest growing" software sector, projected to hit the total addressable market of US$59 trillion by 2027 at a growth rate of approximately 17%.

The sector is accessible and presents strong fundamentals, contains lower volatility with potential AI upsides and acts as a portfolio diversifier, Vista said.

Commenting, Vista global head of private wealth solutions and managing director Dan Parant said: "VistaOne provides a streamlined and efficient evergreen solution for investors seeking to increase their allocation to some of the world's most innovative, high-growth software companies, and do so alongside one of the largest and most experienced software investors."

"We are excited to offer this differentiated vehicle to the non-US private wealth market."

S64 founder and chief executive Tarun Nagpal echoed Parant's sentiment.

"We are proud to be supporting Vista with the launch of VistaOne, their flagship offering for private wealth in EMEA and APAC," Nagpal said.

"This collaboration underscores S64's position as the industry's leading manufacturer of evergreen semi-liquid funds and trusted partner to the world's leading private markets asset managers and private banks."

The strategy will also be rolled out to EMEA investors.

Read more: VistaOneS64Dan ParantTarun NagpalVista Equity Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

DWS, S64 launch sustainable infrastructure offering
European private equity strategy launches down under
AustralianSuper takes monster hit on Pluralsight

Editor's Choice

Industry bodies call for delay to Payday Super

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A collective of industry bodies, including Chartered Accountants ANZ and the Financial Advice Association Australia, want the government to push the implementation of Payday Super to July 2028.

Super funds put foot down on Woodside

ELIZA BAVIN
Two of the country's biggest superannuation funds have used their voting power at the Woodside AGM, saying the gas producer has "fallen short" of shareholder expectations.

Former financial adviser charged in alleged $160k super fraud case

ANDREW MCKEAN
Former financial adviser Abdullah Popal has been charged with alleged fraud offences in Sydney's north-west, accused of hoodwinking five individuals out of over $160,000 from their self-managed super funds (SMSFs).

Alvia scoops up majority stake in ice cream cone maker

ANDREW MCKEAN
Alvia Asset Partners has acquired a majority stake in Altimate Foods, Australia's largest ice cream cone manufacturer, in partnership with the company's founding Rizzo family.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
5

MAX Awards Investment Leadership Awards 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
18

Advisers Big Day Out - Mornington 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Philip Miall

Philip Miall

HEAD OF MULTI-SECTOR PRIVATE DEBT
QIC LIMITED
QIC head of private debt Australia Phil Miall's nearly 30 years' experience covers every corner of the credit market. He shares why active management is critical in the asset class and what he's learned during periods of tumult. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media