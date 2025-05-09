Vista Equity Partners, S64 to bring strategy to APAC

The new fund, VistaOne, will provide APAC investors with access to a balanced portfolio of 'mission-critical' software solutions via Vista's private equity platform.

VistaOne invests across the lifecycle of large, mid, and small cap private software companies through Vista's Foundation and Endeavor private equity strategies. It's an open-ended fund manufactured in partnership with S64, the global alternative fintech and solutions company.

It provides quarterly liquidity, has low investment minimums compared to traditional private market investment strategies, and exposure to direct Vista deals with one layer of fees, the two parties said.

The rollout aims to capitalise on the "largest and fastest growing" software sector, projected to hit the total addressable market of US$59 trillion by 2027 at a growth rate of approximately 17%.

The sector is accessible and presents strong fundamentals, contains lower volatility with potential AI upsides and acts as a portfolio diversifier, Vista said.

Commenting, Vista global head of private wealth solutions and managing director Dan Parant said: "VistaOne provides a streamlined and efficient evergreen solution for investors seeking to increase their allocation to some of the world's most innovative, high-growth software companies, and do so alongside one of the largest and most experienced software investors."

"We are excited to offer this differentiated vehicle to the non-US private wealth market."

S64 founder and chief executive Tarun Nagpal echoed Parant's sentiment.

"We are proud to be supporting Vista with the launch of VistaOne, their flagship offering for private wealth in EMEA and APAC," Nagpal said.

"This collaboration underscores S64's position as the industry's leading manufacturer of evergreen semi-liquid funds and trusted partner to the world's leading private markets asset managers and private banks."

The strategy will also be rolled out to EMEA investors.