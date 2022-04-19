Vanguard overhauls distribution leadership

The head of distribution at Vanguard is leaving the business, while the current head of intermediary is moving to a new role and a head of financial adviser services has been appointed.

Matthew Lumsden, who has been with Vanguard for the last 12 years, will depart in June.

Currently head of distribution, Vanguard said Lumsden has decided to pursue other opportunities.

Commenting on the departure, Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said: "Under Matthew's leadership, Vanguard's distribution business has gone from strength to strength, and on behalf of the business, I thank him for his many contributions to Vanguard, and wish him well with his future endeavours."

Meanwhile, head of intermediary Rebecca Pope will take on the newly created role of head of retail transformation. In this role she will report directly to Shrimski.

Finally, Rachel White has been appointed to the Australian executive team in the new role of head of financial adviser services.

White is currently head of product enablement and has been with the company for about seven years both locally and in London. She has also previously held roles with NAB and PM Capital.

Vanguard said the changes are part of its new retail-focused strategy and follow the institution's decision to cease managing mandates on behalf of superannuation funds and the like as it prepares its own super offering.

"It's an exciting time for Vanguard in Australia, and these new appointments bring significant expertise and experience in overseeing areas of strategic growth and change as we continue to build out our service offering for individual investors and the financial advisers who serve them," Shrimski said.

Vanguard announced in October 2020 that it would hand back all institutional mandates, also announcing it would re-enter the superannuation market with a product of its own.

The plan was initially to have the super product available last year, but the project has seen delays and the product is yet to launch. Its website says it is expected to launch "in the coming months".