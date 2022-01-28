US fund manager hires former Legg Mason executive

Legg Mason's former regional and country head has taken on an executive role at a US$575 billion US-based asset manager.

Allspring Global Investments, which recently rebranded from Wells Fargo Asset Management, hired Andy Sowerby as managing director and head of client group for APAC ex-Japan.

Reporting to head of international client group Deirdre Flood, Sowerby leads Allspring's business development across the APAC region, identifying ways to partner with existing and prospective clients.

At Legg Mason, Sowerby was the head of Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) for more than a year and before that was country head of the Australia and New Zealand operations for four years.

In 2020, Franklin Templeton acquired Legg Mason and its subsidiaries Western Asset and ClearBridge Investments to create a $2.24 trillion investment powerhouse at the time.

Sowerby previously worked as global head of distribution for Martin Currie for 11 years, where he established its international business, including offices in Singapore and Australia. He also held senior roles at Investec Asset Management and Scottish Widows.

Speaking to Financial Standard in late 2020, Flood said the group had been in talks with several super funds as it looked to make its mark locally.

"We see the Australian market as particularly interesting. It's a very sophisticated market, and we acknowledge that, but we really think that our experience around the world can really come to bear in Australia, and in particular within the superannuation industry," she said at the time.

Allspring executive chair and chief executive Joe Sullivan commented: "Our international client base is strategically important to us and investing further to expand our value proposition and better serve these markets is a priority for Allspring. Andy's hire is an important one as we seek to grow and enhance our international footprint."