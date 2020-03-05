NEWS
Investment
UNSW to ditch fossil fuels
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   12:26PM

The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has announced it will move away from investment in fossil fuels.

The University said it will divest from direct ownership and any commingled funds that include public equities and corporate bonds of companies whose primary business is the ownership and exploitation of fossil fuels reserves by 2025.

UNSW president and vice-chancellor, Professor Ian Jacobs, said the university's divestment of fossil fuel assets in its investment portfolio supports its net zero emissions goal, in line with the Paris Agreement commitment to limit global warming to 1.5C.

"UNSW has a proud history of being at the forefront of climate science and renewable energy and there is a clear expectation from our community that we forge a leadership role on climate change," Jacobs said.

"Our divestment decision is a clear statement of UNSW's responsible investment intent and the continuation of our long and impressive journey on climate action."

Jacobs said that UNSW's research, education, infrastructure, and now investment choices, honour its commitment to serve society on a local, national and global level.

"The University's environmental sustainability initiatives extend to the design of all new buildings at UNSW, energy, water and waste management on campus, and working to eliminate single-use plastics in food service," Jacobs said.

"The UNSW community is making a difference in big and small ways every day."

