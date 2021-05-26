UniSuper names next chief executive

The $95 billion superannuation fund has picked an external candidate to replace outgoing chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan.

Peter Chun will replace O'Sullivan, who earlier this year announced his retirement after eight years in the role.

Chun was most recently the group executive, member growth at Aware Super where he had responsibility for brand, marketing, digital, product and business development.

Prior to this, he spent a decade at Colonial First State.

He will start as UniSuper's chief executive on September 6, at which time O'Sullivan will depart.

"Peter has worked across all aspects of the superannuation sector and brings immense qualifications, experience and insight to the role. We look forward to welcoming him to the business later in the year." UniSuper chair Ian Martin said.

"On behalf of the board and all UniSuper employees I reinforce my gratitude and thanks to Kevin for his commitment and contribution to UniSuper over the past eight years. Kevin leaves the fund in very strong shape with a reputation and established track record as unquestionably one of Australia's top superannuation funds."

Chun joins the fund at a time when it is among the top-performers on MySuper league tables, but its membership base faces challenges from bans on arrivals of international students.

Earlier this month, UniSuper went public offer in a bid to retain scale. However, O'Sullivan said he expects the fund's growth rate to be lower than previous years, at a panel at the Conference of Major Superannuation Funds.

"I am extremely excited to be able to lead such a dynamic and successful team and look forward to working closely with the board, Kevin and the executive team as I take on the role later this year," Chun said.

"This is an exciting time for UniSuper and its members. The superannuation sector is changing rapidly, and it is important that Funds continue to evolve and adapt.

"The fund has a uniquely deep relationship with its members; particularly in the higher education sector and UniSuper's core purpose - to deliver greater retirement outcomes for members - will continue unchanged. I am motivated and committed to making impactful change to retirement outcomes for Australians and this role furthers that opportunity for me professionally and personally."

Aware Super has appointed its chief of staff Debra Mika as an interim replacement to Chun's role as its conducts an external and internal search.

"No-one wants to lose great talent from their team, but it is an enormous compliment to our organisation that Peter has been selected as UniSuper's new CEO. We wish him every success in his new role when he takes the reins later this year," Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said of Chun's departure in a statement to Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves.

"In just the past two years Peter's team has launched the Aware Super brand and delivered an award-winning app that has put super right into the hands of our million-plus members. He's leaving a very strong and capable team to carry on this important work for us."