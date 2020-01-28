NEWS
Regulatory
UK regulator fined for pension failure
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   12:25PM

The UK's financial conduct regulator has been hit with a fine for failing to comply with requirements to include sufficient information in a chair's statement to members of its staff pension plan.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has been fined £2000 by UK pension scheme authority, The Pension Regulator (TPR).

A list of enforcement activities for the third quarter of 2019 shows the TPR hit the FCA Pension Plan with the maximum penalty for a non-compliant chair's statement.

According to TPR, chair's statements are required to contain a "considerable amount of clearly specified and detailed information" for members of UK pension plans.

As reported by the Financial Times, an FCA statement on the matter said the pension plan trustee has moved to rectify the failing.

"The FCA pension plan trustee has apologised to members of the plan, and reviewed systems and processes to ensure all the required information is available to members and the 2019 governance statement (provided in October) was fully compliant," the FCA's statement read.

In a statement also provided to FT, TPR said it was not afraid to take action against trustees of non-compliant pension schemes, no matter who they are.

"The FCA pension plan did not comply with the law because it did not include all of the information that it should have," TPR said.

"We will take action against the trustee of any scheme which fails to comply with the chair's statement requirements."

The fine comes after the First-Tier Tribunal upheld two fines made by TPR against pension scheme trustees in April last year.

In a statement at the time of the court's decision, TPR executive director for frontline regulation Nicola Parish said annual chair's statements are an essential way to demonstrate the proper governance of pension schemes.

"That's they it is the law for trustees to product chair's statements and make sure they contain all of the necessary information," Parish said.

"We continue to expect high standards of trustees and will take action when chair's statements are not compliant with the law."

In October 2018 the FCA and TPR launched a joint regulatory strategy to strengthen their relationship and take joint action to deliver better outcomes for pension savers and those entering retirement.

Read more: TPRUKFCA Pension PlanFTFinancial Conduct AuthorityFinancial TimesFirst-Tier TribunalNicola ParishPension Regulator
Editor's Choice
AustralianSuper ups admin fees
JAMIE WILLIAMSON
AustralianSuper will introduce a new fee for MySuper members from April 2020 to offset the impact of the Protecting Your Super changes.
Preqin opens Australian office
KANIKA SOOD
The alternatives assets data juggernaut is opening an office in Sydney, as it looks to expand its local client base and build its research coverage.
Opt-out super to hit workers: ISA
HARRISON WORLEY
New Industry Super Australia research claims to show plans to make superannuation optional for low-income workers is nothing more than a tax grab.
Boutique shuts Aussie equities fund
KANIKA SOOD
A Brisbane boutique is winding up an Aussie equities fund, after an investor decided to redeem their money, representing roughly 60% of the fund's assets, just before Christmas.
